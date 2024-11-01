Pet care app launches home vaccination service

Pet owners accompany their fur babies as they receive free microchipping and anti-rabies vaccination along Escriva Drive in Barangay San Antonio, Pasig on February 23, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Pet care application PetPal launched its home vaccinations to mark the end of National Pet Wellness Month last October.

A Royal Canin survey showed that around 80% of Filipino pet parents delay veterinarian appointments until their pets are already ill or require emergency care.

PetPal's general manager Martin Luchangco said all of the app's services were developed with customers in mind, so that they may have more control and flexibility looking after their pets.

These services include home veterinarian visits, home grooming, teleconsultations, and an AI-powered Quick Assist chatbot.

Headded the new home vaccinations services ensure pets' records are always updated on the app, making the process easier for owners to be reminded for future vaccination schedules.

"We want to build that habit of proactive care with our customers, with the PetPal App serving as their digital petcare companion and connecting them to the resources and services they need through our platform," said Luchangco.

Available vaccines include Anti-Rabies, Kennel Cough, and combination vaccines — 5-in-1, 6-in-1, and 8-in-1 for dogs, 4-1 in for cats — with more to come.

Vaccinations begin at P300 (excluding professional fees and add-ons) and owners are advised to book services on the app at least one week in advance to ensure availability.

The home vaccination service is available within Metro Manila and select parts of Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and Bulacan.

