Asia's biggest dog show returning to Big Dome

The five-day event is organized by the Philippine Canine Club Inc. and will showcase a wide range of competitions and other activities that dog lovers, both those based locally and abroad, can enjoy.

MANILA, Philippines — The Araneta Coliseum will host once more Asia's biggest dog show the Philippine Circuit to kick off the new year.

Nearly 20 world-class judges will oversee the 12 All-Breed Championship Dog Shows featuring 96 breeds and more than 7,500 entries.

Breeds such as French Bulldogs, Golden Retrievers, and Pomeranians are expected to participate, with daily entries just short of 2,000.

Debuting at the Philippine Circuit 2025 is the National Grooming Team Competition, serving as a stepping stone for the Philippines in the dog grooming scene.

The Philippine Circuit 2025 will take place at the Big Dome from January 9 to 13, with tickets as low as P100 available via the Ticketnet website.

