Rico Blanco mourns passing of dog Sylvian

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 1, 2025 | 5:05pm
Singer Rico Blanco and his pet dog Sylvian
Rico Blanco via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Rico Blanco is mourning the death of his beloved pet dog Sylvian.

In posts on social media, Rico shared pictures of himself with Sylvian — a Czech and DDR (Deutsche Demokratische Republik) Shepherd — through the years.

"Run free now, dearest Sylvian. My baby, my buddy, my joy. Thank you. I love you so much Sylvie boy," Rico wrote in the posts' captions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rico Blanco (@ricoblanco100)

Among those who offered their condolences were Chito Miranda, Ryan Agoncillo, Jugs Jugueta, Arci Munoz, and Zild Benitez.

Sylvian has been with Rico as early as 2013. He is still a parent to Queen, also a DDR Shepherd.

Later this year, local theater production 9 Works Theatrical will stage the musical "Liwanag sa Dilim" inspired by songs penned by Rico.

RICO BLANCO
