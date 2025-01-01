Rico Blanco mourns passing of dog Sylvian

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Rico Blanco is mourning the death of his beloved pet dog Sylvian.

In posts on social media, Rico shared pictures of himself with Sylvian — a Czech and DDR (Deutsche Demokratische Republik) Shepherd — through the years.

"Run free now, dearest Sylvian. My baby, my buddy, my joy. Thank you. I love you so much Sylvie boy," Rico wrote in the posts' captions.

Among those who offered their condolences were Chito Miranda, Ryan Agoncillo, Jugs Jugueta, Arci Munoz, and Zild Benitez.

Sylvian has been with Rico as early as 2013. He is still a parent to Queen, also a DDR Shepherd.

Later this year, local theater production 9 Works Theatrical will stage the musical "Liwanag sa Dilim" inspired by songs penned by Rico.

