Internet-famous corgi from Japan passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Gen the Corgi, the dog who became viral over his distinct facial expressions, passed away on Valentine's Day at the age of five.

The owners of Gen, short for Gensaku, broke the bad news on Monday to the dog’s nearly 200,000 online followers.

“We would like to thank each of you for your love and support throughout the years. We are still so heartbroken but it is truly comforting to know that he is so loved. Please do not remember him with sadness, but with joy,” read the latest post on the Gen the Corgi page.

“We never gave up on him and he never gave up on us. He may not have been here for the longest time, but he lived the fullest life. We still have so many memories of him that we would love to share with you. Gen is forever.”

Accompanying the post is a photo of Gen with his back turned against the camera.

“This is how we will always remember him. Fearless, free, and uninhibited. He was always up for an adventure and could make us smile on the worst of days. His pure heart touched so many, from near and far,” the owners fondly wrote.

Gen suffered from various illnesses and regularly visited the veterinary clinic. The last post before the announcement of his death noted that he got malignant lymphoma and other tumors.

Run free in dog heaven, Gen. — With reports from The STAR