THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Internet-famous corgi from Japan passes away
Gen the Corgi
Gen the Corgi via Instagram

Internet-famous corgi from Japan passes away

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2021 - 7:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gen the Corgi, the dog who became viral over his distinct facial expressions, passed away on Valentine's Day at the age of five.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Corgi_Gen (@genthecorgi)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Corgi_Gen (@genthecorgi)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Corgi_Gen (@genthecorgi)

 

The owners of Gen, short for Gensaku, broke the bad news on Monday to the dog’s nearly 200,000 online followers.

“We would like to thank each of you for your love and support throughout the years. We are still so heartbroken but it is truly comforting to know that he is so loved. Please do not remember him with sadness, but with joy,” read the latest post on the Gen the Corgi page.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Corgi_Gen (@genthecorgi)

 

“We never gave up on him and he never gave up on us. He may not have been here for the longest time, but he lived the fullest life. We still have so many memories of him that we would love to share with you. Gen is forever.”

Accompanying the post is a photo of Gen with his back turned against the camera.

“This is how we will always remember him. Fearless, free, and uninhibited. He was always up for an adventure and could make us smile on the worst of days. His pure heart touched so many, from near and far,” the owners fondly wrote.

Gen suffered from various illnesses and regularly visited the veterinary clinic. The last post before the announcement of his death noted that he got malignant lymphoma and other tumors.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Corgi_Gen (@genthecorgi)

 

Run free in dog heaven, Gen. — With reports from The STAR

INTERNET SENSATION VIRAL STORY WELSH CORGI
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Larry the Cat marks 10 years' ruling Downing Street roost in UK
2 days ago
Larry the Cat marks 10 years' ruling Downing Street roost in UK
By Sylvain Peuchmaurd | 2 days ago
A stalwart of the British political scene, Larry the Cat has ruled the roost in Downing Street for a decade, serving three...
Pet Life
fbfb
Dog show: Pet pooches play more when humans are watching
5 days ago
Dog show: Pet pooches play more when humans are watching
5 days ago
Pet dogs are far more likely to play with one another when their owner is present and being attentive, according to a new...
Pet Life
fbfb
Meet Champ and Major: America's new 'first pets'
25 days ago
Meet Champ and Major: America's new 'first pets'
25 days ago
After Donald Trump was the first president in more than a century not to have a dog, the Bidens are bringing two...
Pet Life
fbfb
Catnip leaves kitties feline groovy, wards off mosquitoes &mdash; study
25 days ago
Catnip leaves kitties feline groovy, wards off mosquitoes — study
By Issam Ahmed | 25 days ago
Catnip is known to hold a special place in the hearts of felines, who often respond by rubbing their face and head in the...
Pet Life
fbfb
'Game of Thrones' dire wolves far apart from other canines &mdash; study
32 days ago
'Game of Thrones' dire wolves far apart from other canines — study
By ElÃ©onore Hughes | 32 days ago
Prehistoric dire wolves made famous by the TV series "Game of Thrones" prowled the Earth for thousands of years...
Pet Life
fbfb
Robot dog trained to explore Mars like never before
33 days ago
Robot dog trained to explore Mars like never before
By Ratziel San Juan | 33 days ago
Good boy, Au-Spot!
Pet Life
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with