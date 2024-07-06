Diana Zubiri looks back at controversial FHM flyover shoot

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-model Diana Zubiri revealed details about her controversial 2002 photoshoot for the now-defunct men's lifestyle publication FHM Philippines.

Last July 4, Diana dropped by the pawnshop of artist-entrepreneur Jayson Luzadas, better known as Boss Toyo, to sell some of the FHM Philippines memorabilia she was featured in.

After bantering about Diana's acting career because of and after FHM, the Australia-based actress-model showed coppies of FHM Philippines magazine where she was the cover model.

The earliest among them from October 2022, Diana's second FHM appearance and first-ever cover when she was in her late teens, including the controversial photoshoot done over the EDSA-Shaw flyover.

The shoot led to then-mayor of Mandaluyong Benhur Abalos to file grave scandal cases against Diana and FHM, but the issue was straightened out when the publication apologized and agreed to make edits to the final release.

Diana revealed that she actually wore a two-piece bikini to the shoot; the final edit, however, made it appear she was wearing boyshorts.

WATCH: Diana Zubiri shares juicy details on controversial 2002 flyover shoot

Boss Toyo later argued that the original photo would be in demand and cost a lot, especially after the 22-year revelation. Diana explained the raw file belongs to the FHM brand.

A colleague of Boss Toyo estimated that each magazine issue Diana brought to the pawnshop, if she signed them, could go for between P5,000 and P10,000.

Boss Toyo began the bid at P5,000, but Diana argued she would be returning to Australia and the price went up to P20,000. They eventually settled on $400 (just over P23,000) for easier money exchange.

After agreeing on the sale and signing all the memorabilia, Boss Toyo asked Diana if she had any regrets starting out as a sexy star.

"Wala naman kasi sandali ko lang siya ginawa tapos 'yun naging stepping stone para magkaroon ako ng big opportunity sa showbiz," Diana replied.

Diana said the trip to Boss Toyo's pawnshop was worth it since the FHM magazines she had were just in storage and would serve better purpose with the entrepreneur. — Video from Boss Toyo Production's YouTube channel

