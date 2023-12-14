Kathryn Bernardo overtakes Anne Curtis as most-followed Pinoy celebrity on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kathryn Bernardo has overtaken fellow Kapamilya star Anne Curtis as the Filipino celebrity with the most followers on Instagram.

As of writing, Kathryn's follower count has breached the 20,140,000 mark, some three million away from Anne's follower count.

The surge in followers comes as no surprise as Kathryn had a packed 2023 — highlights being her blockbuster movie return in "A Very Good Girl" opposite Dolly de Leon and her high-profile break-up with longtime partner Daniel Padilla.

Kathryn appeared with Daniel in public for the first time since their split at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special held at the Araneta Coliseum last December 13.

At the same event, ABS-CBN announced that Anne would be headlining her first teleserye in almost a decade in the Philippine adaptation of Korean series "It's Okay Not To Be Okay."

