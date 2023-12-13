Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share stage post-breakup at ABS-CBN Christmas special

MANILA, Philippines — Ex-couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were seen together again onstage for the ABS-CBN Christmas special almost two weeks since announcing their breakup.

ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe shared several photos on X (formerly Twitter) of the couple singing and dancing today.

"Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's first public appearance after they confirmed their breakup as they perform at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special at the Big Dome," wrote Felipe on his caption.

Several fan videos on Twitter showed that Kathryn and Daniel were part of a production number that sang The Rembrandt's "I'll Be There For You," the famous theme song of the hit show "Friends."

As of this writing, the hashtags #AllForKathNiel, #ABSCBNChristmasSpecial 2023 are trending on Twitter.

