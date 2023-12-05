Kathryn Bernardo shares new hair color after Daniel Padilla breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kathryn Bernardo has surprised everyone by debuting a new hair color on her Instagram account.

The hair reveal comes less than a week after Kathryn confirmed her breakup with longtime partner Daniel Padilla.

In two photos wearing a white sleeveless top, Kathryn shows off the front and back of her now ginger hair.

"I hope Santa still recognizes me with orange hair," Kathryn wrote in the caption, accompanied by the orange fruit emoji.

The hairstyling was done by hair service Jhen Hair Extensions and celebrity hairstylist John Valle.

Comments on Kathryn's posts have been limited but a number of fellow celebrities have expressed their support for the actress.

"OO NAMAAAAN!!!" said Kathryn's "A Very Good Girl" co-star Chie Filomeno.

Actress Alora Sasam, who is also one of her closest friends, commented, "Of course darleng! You've been very kind this year."

Kathryn's longtime friend from "Goin' Bulilit," actress Miles Ocampo commented with three orange heart emojis. Miles also recently split with actor Elijah Canlas.

Fellow actress Sarah Lahbati, who is rumored to have also split with husband Richard Gutierrez, simply said, "He would" and added a heart-eyes emoji.

Other celebrities who commented early on Kathyn's post include Jolina Magdangal, Ivana Alawi, Cassy Legaspi, Heart Evangelista, AC Bonifacio, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Denise Ochoa, Kakai Bautista, Say Alonzo and Tim Yap.

Kathryn and Daniel confirmed the end of their decade-long relationship last November 30, citing "drifting apart" as the reason for the split, though some fans continue to speculate that cheating was allegedly involved.

"What Deej and I had was real. It was never for show. We were together not because of the cameras, not because of the fans, not because of the money that comes with a successful love team," Kathryn said at the time. "We were genuinely in love. We grew up together, dreamed together, and saw many of those dreams become a reality-still together."

In his confirmation post, Daniel reiterated Kathryn's words that they had a genuine relationship that stemmed from love.

"Sa mundo, buhay at sa limitadong oras na tayo ay nandito, isang malaking biyaya ang pagmamahal," wrote Daniel. "Ang mahalin ka. At mahalin mo. Ang mga alaala natin ay laging kong baon sa aking puso at magiging liwanag sa mga madidilim kong araw."

RELATED: Celebrity friends express support for Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla over breakup