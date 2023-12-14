Anne Curtis to star in 1st teleserye in 9 years for 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' Pinoy remake

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host-actress Anne Curtis is marking her headliner teleserye return after nearly a decade as she was announced to star in the Philippine adaptation of hit Korean show "It's Okay Not To Be Okay."

The adaptation was among the new projects announced by ABS-CBN for its 2024 line-up at the network's Christmas Special held in Araneta Coliseum last December 13.

Joining Anne Curtis in the cast for the Filipino adaptation of "It's Okay Not To Be Okay" are Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino, presumably to play characters originated by Kim Soo-hyun and Oh Jung-se.

In the original Korean show from 2020 which ran for 16 episodes, Soo-hyun and Jung-se portray orphaned brothers Moon Gang-tae and Moon Sang-tae.

Gang-tae is a caregiver at a psychiatric hospital while his autistic brother is an aspiring illustrator who admires Seo Yea-ji's Ko Moon-young, a children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder.

The announcement comes on the heels of the announced Filipino remake of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?," also revealed in ABS-CBN's 2024 line-up, which will star Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino.

Also announced to come out next year are "The Bag Man," "Pamilya Sagrado," a teleserye version of Prime Video's "Linlang," a new season of "Pinoy Big Brother," and the third season of "The Voice Teens."

Anne last headlined a teleserye in 2014 as the titular character of "Mars Ravelo's Dyesebel"; her last teleserye appearance was on the long-running "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" in a supporting role.

Since then, she has appeared in an episode of "Maalala Mo Kaya," was a guest judge on "Drag Race Philippines," starred in several films, and kept her main hosting role on "It's Showtime" on top of starting a family.

Earlier this year, talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were offered to star in a Philippine remake of "It's Okay Not To Be Okay" but turned it down, assuming that Liza wanted to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Liza will indeed have her Hollywood debut when her movie with Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton "Lisa Frankenstein" is released in February next year.

