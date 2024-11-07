Nicole Cordoves is Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Globalâ€™s first ambassador

Nicole Cordoves is Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global’s first ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global proudly announces Nicole Cordoves as its new ambassador, celebrating her Chinese and Filipino heritage.

Nicole first gained recognition as Miss Chinatown 2014 and has since established herself on the global stage, winning titles such as Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2016 and 1st Runner-up at Miss Grand International 2016.

Throughout her career as a beauty queen, television host, and judge on popular shows like It’s Showtime and Drag Den Philippines, Nicole has supported inclusivity and cultural pride, deeply rooted in her Chinese and Filipino identity. As an ambassador, she aims to promote and showcase the rich dual heritage among the contestants.

Each contestant embodies their unique identities as Chinese individuals influenced by their local cultures, including Chinese Filipinos, Chinese Malaysians, Chinese Australians and among others.

First-ever Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global

Filipino content and celebrating the rich cultural heritage and values of the Chinese-Filipino community. Over the years, CHiNOY TV has spearheaded notable initiatives like the “Chinese by Blood, Filipino by Heart” campaign, which bridges cultures and promotes a harmonious dual identity.

To commemorate this milestone, CHiNOY TV is launching the first-ever Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global (MMCG), a global cultural movement designed to highlight the diverse backgrounds of its participants, representing their dual cultural identities while promoting inclusivity.

MMCG empowers individuals to stay connected to their roots while embracing the country they call home, fostering a deeper understanding of Chinese identity worldwide.

The event took place at Grand House on Wilson Street, San Juan, welcoming key media for an afternoon of culture and celebration. The spotlight was on Cordoves, a Chinese-Filipino beauty queen and television personality, who will help drive MMCG’s mission of inclusivity, representation and cultural pride.

Bridging global Chinese communities

Among the many Chinatowns around the globe, none can compare to Binondo in Manila, Philippines—the oldest Chinatown in the world—-which makes it the perfect setting for MMCG.

Hosting the pageant here honors the rich Chinese-Filipino culture and highlights the important role of Chinese heritage as it integrated into the broader society, making Binondo an ideal setting for this international celebration.

This pageant will showcase male and female candidates of mixed Chinese descent, open to individuals aged 18 to 30 from the Philippines and globally. The media launch represents the initial step in our journey to expand our global presence, celebrating diverse expressions of culture through a shared connection to Chinese heritage.

The Manila screening was held on October 26 at the Ramada by Wyndham Manila Central in Binondo, Manila.

MMCG pageant will run from Jan. 12 to 25, 2025, culminating in an exciting Winner's Night at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, coinciding with the celebration of Chinese New Year. The event celebrates cultural diversity and community engagement.

