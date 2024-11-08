Ex of Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere gets prison sentence for domestic violence

Miss Universe France 2016 Iris Mittenaere is crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the pageant on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Manila, Philippines

Trigger warning: domestic violence

MANILA, Philippines — Bruno Pelat, ex-partner of Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, received a prison sentence after being convicted of domestic violence.

In a hearing held behind closed doors earlier this week, the Paris criminal court sentenced Pelat to 12 months of imprisonment, half of those to be spent behind bars.

On top of the prison sentence, Pelat also received a two-year probationary suspension, which prevents coming into contact with Mittenaere, and to pay 2,000 euros (P126,000) in damages, which will be donated.

Pelat — a 22-year-old influencer whose family is among the richest in France — was supposed to be sentenced last September, but Mittenaere's lawyer pushed for a later date so the beauty queen could be in attendance.

He was accused of hitting Mittenaere's head against the wall and threatening to "blow up" her contracts. Pelat also had a probationary suspension for similar past convictions revoked, instead, he will be detained at home under surveillance.

Mittenaere and Pelat started dating earlier this year after the former broke up with French-Moroccan businessman Diego El Glaoui, her fiance of two years.

The French beauty queen was crowned as Pia Wurtzbach's successor during the 65th Miss Universe held in Mall of Asia Arena, marking France's second win in the pageant since 1953.

___

Should you have any information about anyone who may need support against domestic violence, contact the following:

Luna Legal Resource Center for Women and Children

https://www.facebook.com/lunalegalcenter/

(082) 306-5761

Gender Watch Against Violence and Exploitation (GWAVE)

https://www.facebook.com/GWAVEPhilippines/

(035) 422 84 05 | +63 915 259 3029 | +63 999 576 6679

Women’s Care Center Inc. (WCCI)

https://www.facebook.com/wcci.manila/

+63 999 577 9631 | +63 920 967 7852 | +63 917 825 0320 | (02) 8514-4104

ING MAKABABAYING AKSYON (IMA) Foundation

https://www.facebook.com/Ing-Makababaying-Aksyon-IMA-Foundation-131515322286/

(045) 323 4750

