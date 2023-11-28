'Authentic' is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year for 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Merriam-Webster Dictionary has selected the word "authentic" as its Word of the Year for 2023, the 20th year of the dictionary selecting a top word.

The selection was different yet somewhat related to Collins Dictionary whose 2023 Word of the Year was "AI" or Artificial Intelligence.

According to Merriam-Webster, "authentic" saw a substantial increase this year because stories and conversations about AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media.

The word has several definitions in the dictionary: "not false or imitation," "true to one's own personality, spirit, or character," and a synonym of "real" and "actual."

Merriam-Webster reiterated the conversations regarding AI and its impact on deepfake videos, actors' contracts, and academic honesty among other further blurred the lines between what is "real" and "fake."

"Authentic" made headlines in more cultural matters like Elon Musk saying people should act as such on social media and artists like Taylor Swift and Sam Smith receiving praises for being their "authentic selves."

The dictionary had other words in contention for Word of the Year like "rizz," "coronation" because of King Charles III's ascencion, the previously mentioned "deepfake," Musk's social media platform "X" which used to be called Twitter, and "implode" due to the ill-fated Titan submersible.

Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year for 2022 was "gaslighting," the colloquial word for manipulating a person making them question their own realities or beliefs.

