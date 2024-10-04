Red Horse Beer remains sole Filipino name on Top SEA Brands, climbs 2 spots

The brand climbs to 26th place in this year’s Kantar BrandZ awards, up two spots from its 28th place finish in 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Sold in over 70 markets outside of the Philippines, Red Horse Beer has become one of the world’s leading extra-strong beer. Kantar BrandZ supports this by citing Red Horse Beer among the top 30 most valuable ASEAN brands.

The Red Horse Beer proved to be a highly valuable brand in the country, being the only brand in the Philippines to be in the top 30 list. It climbed to 26th place in this year’s Kantar BrandZ awards, up two spots from its 28th place finish in 2023.

Red Horse Beer is also the highest ranked alcohol beverage brand on the list, with a brand value estimated at $1.45 billion.

The award credits the brands daring and bold persona built on Red Horse Beer’s “astig” equity. Its inclusion of women in its campaigns communicates diversity and destigmatizes counterculture. Often associated with the local rock and roll music scene, Red Horse Beer also supports other communities centered on sports and gaming.

Red Horse Beer’s social media platforms, including its ‘Sarap Tama’ YouTube channel, have resonated with audiences through humorous content and witty subject matter while promoting responsible drinking in their message.

Since 2006, Kantar BrandZ’s brand valuation series has helped researchers, planners and strategists better understand the brands they work on. Its flagship Most Valuable Global Brands ranking and report features country and regional rankings across six continents, and world-class thought leadership on building strong brands.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Red Horse Beer is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.