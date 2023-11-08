MrBeast builds 100 wells across Africa

MANILA, Philippines — American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has built 100 wells across Africa.

In his latest YouTube video, Donaldson said the new wells will provide clean drinking water for up to half a million people in Cameroon, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Donaldson also donated supplies such as new furniture, computers, projectors and soccer balls to schools.

Aspiring Kenyan politician Francis Gaitho, however, criticized Donaldson, saying on his X account that the content creator has stereotyped Africa as "dependent on handouts…and philanthropic intervention."

WATCH: MrBeast donates 100 wells in Africa

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi defended Donaldson's action, saying, "We are a shameful, horrible country."

"Every five years we give newly elected members of parliament, and senators a Sh5 million car grant, fuel those cars every month but we have no money to drill boreholes for our people? We are a begging nation governed by multimillionaires," he said.

Donaldson expected that he would be canceled by his actions but he "does not care."

“I already know I’m gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care. I’m always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same,” he wrote on X. — Video from MrBeast YouTube channel

