^

On the Radar

MrBeast builds 100 wells across Africa

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 8, 2023 | 10:14am
MrBeast builds 100 wells across Africa
American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast
Screengrab from MrBeast YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has built 100 wells across Africa. 

In his latest YouTube video, Donaldson said the new wells will provide clean drinking water for up to half a million people in Cameroon, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and Zimbabwe. 

Donaldson also donated supplies such as new furniture, computers, projectors and soccer balls to schools. 

Aspiring Kenyan politician Francis Gaitho, however, criticized Donaldson, saying on his X account that the content creator has stereotyped Africa as "dependent on handouts…and philanthropic intervention."

WATCH: MrBeast donates 100 wells in Africa

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi defended Donaldson's action, saying, "We are a shameful, horrible country." 

"Every five years we give newly elected members of parliament, and senators a Sh5 million car grant, fuel those cars every month but we have no money to drill boreholes for our people? We are a begging nation governed by multimillionaires," he said. 

Donaldson expected that he would be canceled by his actions but he "does not care."

“I already know I’m gonna get canceled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care. I’m always going to use my channel to help people and try to inspire my audience to do the same,” he wrote on X. — Video from MrBeast YouTube channel

RELATED: YouTube star Mr. Beast helps 1,000 cataract patients see the world again
 

vuukle comment

AFRICA

AMERICAN YOUTUBER

CONTENT CREATOR

YOUTUBE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Rico Blanco to ignite Day 1 of &lsquo;The Last Rakrakan Festival&rsquo;
Partner
4 days ago

Rico Blanco to ignite Day 1 of ‘The Last Rakrakan Festival’

4 days ago
Headlined by Rico Blanco on Day 1, this music festival is scheduled to take place at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque...
On the Radar
fbtw
Collins Dictionary selects 'AI' as Word of the Year
5 days ago

Collins Dictionary selects 'AI' as Word of the Year

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
AI, short for artificial intelligence, has been selected by Collins Dictionary as its Word of the Year for 2023.
On the Radar
fbtw
At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World Record
brandSpace
7 days ago

At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World Record

7 days ago
The homegrown brand successfully beat Brazil’s Guinness World Record (GWR) of the largest Human Mattress Dominoes in...
On the Radar
fbtw
A night of rock of music at Las Casas Quezon City
11 days ago

A night of rock of music at Las Casas Quezon City

11 days ago
Las Casas Quezon City transformed into a music lover's paradise last October 20, as the much-anticipated Rocktober Fest concert...
On the Radar
fbtw
SM City Clark shines bright with grand castle-inspired Christmas centerpiece
14 days ago

SM City Clark shines bright with grand castle-inspired Christmas centerpiece

14 days ago
SM City Clark invites everyone to embrace the magic of Christmas and celebrate the season of joy at this remarkable dest...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with