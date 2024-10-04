Cove Manila to light up on October 19 with Neon Full Moon Party

This event is set to dazzle guests with a night of vibrant neon lights, heart-thumping beats and standout performances by some of the Philippines’ top DJs.

MANILA, Philippines — Cove Manila at Okada Manila will host one of the most electrifying events of the year this October 19 with “Glow in the Dark: A Neon Full Moon Party.”

This event is set to dazzle guests with a night of vibrant neon lights, heart-thumping beats and standout performances by some of the Philippines’ top DJs.

The event will feature headliners DJ Luane, known for her festival appearances across Asia since 2014 and DJ Jennifer Lee, an Aliw Awards Hall of Famer for Best DJ.

They will be joined by DJ Cammy V and Phillip Japor, who will bring their signature electric rhythms to the stage. Kappo the MC will serve as event host and keep the energy high throughout the evening.

Guests can further immerse themselves in the glow-in-the-dark theme at the illuminated face-painting corner inside Cove Manila.

To add to the spectacle, there will also offer fun games with chances to win prizes and spectacular performances including aerialists, fire dancers, LED drummers and stilt walkers from the Okada Manila Entertainment Group (OMEG).

Tickets for “Glow in the Dark: A Neon Full Moon Party” are available now at SM Tickets.

General admission tickets start at P1,800 nett and include one FREE drinking bucket stub (equivalent to two drinks). Table packages are also available for groups.

This event is exclusive to guests aged 18 and above. For more details, log onto www.okadamanila.com/deals/glow-in-the-dark.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from A. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom