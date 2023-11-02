^

On the Radar

Collins Dictionary selects 'AI' as Word of the Year

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 12:10pm
Collins Dictionary selects 'AI' as Word of the Year
This illustration photograph taken in Helsinki on June 12, 2023, shows an AI (Artificial Intelligence) logo blended with four fake Twitter accounts bearing profile pictures apparently generated by Artificial Intelligence software
AFP / Olivier Morin

MANILA, Philippines — AI, short for artificial intelligence, has been selected by Collins Dictionary as its Word of the Year for 2023.

The selection was prompted by the popularity and ongoing discussions of the AI-powered language model ChatGPT earlier this year.

As a result of being such a talking point in 2023, use of the word "AI" quadrupled in the past year.

Collins Dictionary defines artificial intelligence as "the modelling of human mental functions by computer programs."

Nine other words made the shortlist for Word of the Year 2023, including "greedflation," "semaglutide," "debanking," "Bazball" and "Ulez" or ultra-low emission zone.

Strong contenders against "AI" were "nepo baby," "deinfluencing," "ultra-processed" and "canon event."

Previous Word of the Year selections were "permacrisis," "NFT" or non-fungible token" and, unsurprisingly in 2020, "lockdown."

RELATED: What's in a name: The most popular baby names today

vuukle comment

AI

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

COLLINS

DICTIONARY

WORD OF THE YEAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
ASUS solidifies commitment, collects over one ton of recycled waste with CORA
brandSpace
10 days ago

ASUS solidifies commitment, collects over one ton of recycled waste with CORA

10 days ago
ASUS solidifies its commitment toward an incredible, sustainable future and its thrust toward a circular economy and collected...
On the Radar
fbtw
Shine in your moment with Colgate&rsquo;s new Fresh Confidence White Blast
brandSpace
10 days ago

Shine in your moment with Colgate’s new Fresh Confidence White Blast

10 days ago
Life is filled with curveballs and surprise spotlights, and no matter how confident we are, there are days when we need that...
On the Radar
fbtw
SM Center San Pedro opens, to delight South Luzon community
12 days ago

SM Center San Pedro opens, to delight South Luzon community

12 days ago
Tagged as Instagram-worthy, the mall is set to bring smiles and create lasting memories for San Pedrenses with its colorful...
On the Radar
fbtw
SM Supermalls ushers in the holidays with a Filipino Christmas
brandSpace
13 days ago

SM Supermalls ushers in the holidays with a Filipino Christmas

13 days ago
SM Supermalls began the first of 84 Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies to usher in the holiday season at SM Aura with “Ilaw...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Anak ni Magalona': Francis M's alleged daughter performing 'Master Rapper's' hits goes viral
13 days ago

'Anak ni Magalona': Francis M's alleged daughter performing 'Master Rapper's' hits goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Videos of Francis Magalona's alleged daughter Gaile Francesca or "Cheska" performing songs by the late rapper began...
On the Radar
fbtw
Hilton Manila presents exciting 5th anniversary promotions on its new e-store
October 18, 2023 - 8:30am

Hilton Manila presents exciting 5th anniversary promotions on its new e-store

October 18, 2023 - 8:30am
In honor of this significant milestone, Hilton Manila is introducing its new e-store, accessible through the EatDrinkHilton...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with