Collins Dictionary selects 'AI' as Word of the Year

This illustration photograph taken in Helsinki on June 12, 2023, shows an AI (Artificial Intelligence) logo blended with four fake Twitter accounts bearing profile pictures apparently generated by Artificial Intelligence software

MANILA, Philippines — AI, short for artificial intelligence, has been selected by Collins Dictionary as its Word of the Year for 2023.

The selection was prompted by the popularity and ongoing discussions of the AI-powered language model ChatGPT earlier this year.

As a result of being such a talking point in 2023, use of the word "AI" quadrupled in the past year.

Collins Dictionary defines artificial intelligence as "the modelling of human mental functions by computer programs."

Nine other words made the shortlist for Word of the Year 2023, including "greedflation," "semaglutide," "debanking," "Bazball" and "Ulez" or ultra-low emission zone.

Strong contenders against "AI" were "nepo baby," "deinfluencing," "ultra-processed" and "canon event."

Previous Word of the Year selections were "permacrisis," "NFT" or non-fungible token" and, unsurprisingly in 2020, "lockdown."

