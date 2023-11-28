Disney slammed for allegedly using AI for Thanksgiving campaign

In their official Instagram account, Disney posted photos of Disney characters that include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, to name a few.

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users called out Disney for allegedly using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for their Thanksgiving campaign.

In their official Instagram account, Disney posted photos of Disney characters that include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck, to name a few.

"May your #Thanksgiving gathering be a true masterpiece! Join our feast by sharing a side in the comments," Disney captioned the post.

Social media users, however, flooded the comments section with negative reactions.

"Billion dollar company can't afford real art? Embarrassing," @mothcrayon commented.

"The second you notice this is AI all the mistakes become blatantly obvious. It’s a shame a creative company like Disney would stoop this low," @flight1401 commented.

"AI generated image??? Really??? You? the WALT DISNEY CORPORATION could not PAY an artist to make this??????" @woolblossoms commented.

This is not the first time that Disney has been called out for using AI.

Disney was heavily criticized for having used AI-generated background actors in their film "Prom Act."

RELATED: Holiday magic: Hong Kong Disneyland bares Christmas packages, new castle's first New Year’s Eve countdown