Khalil Ramos explains why he bought his 'endgame' car

Actor Khalil Ramos (right) with his newly purchased 'dream car,' the Land Cruiser Prado 250. His girlfriend, actress Gabbi Garcia inside his dream car.

MANILA, Philippines — Khalil Ramos said that he is already refraining from adding to his expenses this year because he has already bought his dream car.

The actor posted about his new investment, a white Land Cruiser Prado 250, referring to it as the “endgame car,” last January.

“It is one of my dream cars and parang hindi na yata ako magga-gastos ng buong taon. Nabili ko na early on this year ang gusto kong bilhin,” Khalil said to reporters at the sidelines of the mall show and launch of the RedMi Note 14 Pro series in SM Mall of Asia.

Khalil revealed that he has been saving up for his dream car ever since he started working. He joined the 2011 reality show “Pilipinas Got Talent” and later joined showbiz as singer-actor.

The singer-actor also explained why the Land Cruiser is his dream car. He had to sell two of his cars so he could buy it.

“Growing up, it was always the endgame car kasi ‘yun ‘yung reputation ng car e. You get that car, it’s done na e. You don’t buy cars ever again.

“So, I’ve always loved a Land Cruiser. Ito bagong labas lang kasi so nu’ng lumabas siya, sabi ko yan na ‘yun, this is it. Mag-iipon ako. So, I sold two of my cars to get my endgame car,” Khalil said.

