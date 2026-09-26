Glaiza de Castro puts up Baler holiday home on the market

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Glaiza de Castro is selling her family's holiday home in Baler, Aurora after indicating a shift in plans and priorities.

Glaiza confirmed the house was on the market by posting photos of the property on her social media accounts, recalling how she bought it in eight years as place to "escape, slow down, and spend time together."

Over time her family would head over to the house for birthdays, celebrations, and long weekends as well as regular days where key memories were formed.

During the pandemic Glaiza and her family frequented their stays in Baler which allowed the actress for moments of reflection.

"I discovered a deeper appreciation for the province — the slower pace, the beautiful surroundings, the warmth of the community, and the simple joy of being together," she shared."

It was around this time that Glaiza got engaged to and married Irish businessman David Rainey. The house itself saw structural developments and was placed on Airbnb for other guests to rent.

"Now, life is changing again. Our priorities have shifted and new plans for the future are taking shape," said Glaiza, who is expecting her first child with Rainey. "And after much thought, we feel that it is time to let this special place begin a new chapter with another family."

The actress is hoping the next buyer will see the house just as her family did, one filled with warmth, character, and abundant potential.

She described the holiday home as "a place where families can gather, where friends can celebrate, where children can grow up making memories, where someone can wake up, breathe a little deeper, and appreciate the beauty of life."

"We have made so many memories here, and now we are ready to pass the keys—and the opportunity to create many more—to someone new," Glaiza ended. "Maybe the next chapter of this home is meant to be yours."

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