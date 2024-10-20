Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos share Taiwan travel tips

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil shared several must-haves when traveling to Taiwan, as well as the places they're excited to visit again.

The Taiwan Tourism Ambassadors graced the 2024 Taiwan Travel Fair held last October 12 and 13 at a Makati mall where individuals had a chance to snag travel deals and packages for Taiwan.

The actors were in Taiwan last February but will be going back to hold meet-and-greet sessions in Taipei on December 14 and in Kaohsiung the following day, December 15.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the couple shared what were they excited to experience again in Taiwan since they did not have a lot of free time during their trip earlier this year.

"We went around Sun Moon Lake but for shooting [lang], this time we want to really take our time and walk or bike around, savor the moment," Gabbi said.

Khalil pointed out that people's stomachs can only take in so much when going around Taiwan's popular night markets.

"After two or three dishes you're full na, and sobrang daming food to try. We wanna go back and see the other food options. Super viral 'yan kasi ang daming underrated sa night markets," he added.

Gabbi said one must-bring Filipino tourists should have is an extra shopping bag, "There are a lot of local stuff that's so cheap na talagang magagamit."

Khalil advised foodies to have cash on hand because stalls in night markets mostly use paper money, and as Gabbi pointed out, most night markets do not have card options.

He also added wearing comfortable walking shoes, prompting Gabbi to quip that people will be able to complete the daily 10,000 steps goal when going around Taiwan.

