‘Batang Tamaraw ako e’: Coco Martin recalls riding, cleaning FX before showbiz fame

Coco Martin is unveiled as the ambassodor for Toyota Tamaraw Next Generation on December 8, 2024 in Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines — It is no secret that Coco Martin came from humble beginnings before he struck gold as ABS-CBN’s most prized primetime TV star.

The “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” star fondly recalled riding the popular public utility vehicle (PUV), FX, which was used to ply Metro Manila routes.

The Tamaraw FX is a wagon-type vehicle sold by Toyota from 1992 to 2002. It is most often configured as an air-conditioned public utility vehicle (PUV) that seats ideally eight passengers.

Coco recalled that like many passengers during the 1990s and early 2000s, he had his fond FX memories.

“Nu’ng ‘90s, hindi ko makakalimutan kasi batang Tamaraw ako e. Kasi ‘yung FX nun, ‘yan ‘yung everyday na kasa-kasama mo sa buhay, either driver ka, nagta-trabaho ka sa opisina, sa restaurant, lahat ‘yan, sinasakyan natin,” the actor said to the press right after his reveal as endorser for Toyota Tamaraw Next Generation last December 8 in Glorietta, Makati.

Toyota unveiled the Next Generation Tamaraw, which features the same DNA as the ‘90s Tamaraw. The new generation features different body styles that can be configured for different passenger and cargo requirements, as seen in the TV commericial starring the actor. The configurations include food truck, ambulance and camper van. These are manufactured locally at the Toyota Motor Philippines plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Apart from riding it as a commuter, Coco also used to clean his uncle’s FX, who used to drive one in the 1990s.

“Sumasakay lang ako ng FX, tapos naaalala ko, ‘yung tito ko driver ng FX. Kapag pinapalinis sa akin ‘yun, binibigyan ako ng bente (P20),” the actor recalled.

Coco has gone a long way from doing various jobs, including as a waitstaff and barista, even as an overseas Filipino worker working as a janitor and housekeeper in Canada.

These days, he is his own boss. Apart from starring in the hit nightly action-drama, he also directs it. The actor also recently launched his own dishwashing liquid brand.

Coco admitted that apart from being in the limelight, he is also thinking about his long-term plans, which include putting up businesses.

His latest endorsement for the Next Generation Tamaraw aligns with his future plans.

“Nu’ng nagsisimula ako noon, napakarami kong pinagdaanan, lahat ng mga rejection, endo-endo (end contract). Trabaho sa mga restawran. Lahat pala ‘yun, may dahilan. Ngayon nakikita mo ‘yung success, ‘yun pala ‘yung mga panahon na tini-train niya ako. ‘Yun pala ‘yung paghuhulma sa akin.

“Sabi ko nga dati, sumasakay lang ako ng FX… Tapos ngayon, umikot siya bilang pamilya ng Tamaraw ngayon,” Coco noted.

