Top luxury condominium amenities: What modern renters are looking for

The most sought-after luxury condominiums for sale are designed with carefully curated features, prioritizing high-quality finishes, social spaces, security, privacy and tranquil retreats.

MANILA, Philippines — Choosing a luxury condominium goes beyond size and location—it’s about the amenities that transform a living space into a lifestyle. Whether renting or buying, the right features can enhance convenience, comfort, and overall enjoyment.

As housing preferences evolve, one thing remains constant: people continue to value and invest in luxury. Today, homes are more than just living spaces—they're sanctuaries and hubs for connection and community.

Resort-style pool

Photo Release 202 Peaklane in Davao is a luxury condo for sale, designed to resemble a posh island resort with alfresco areas that let residents enjoy an endless summer vibe in the city

Resort-style pools offer a luxurious retreat, complete with plush lounge chairs, cabanas and poolside service.

These spacious pools cater to a range of resident needs, from leisurely afternoon dips to invigorating lap swims for fitness enthusiasts.

Private balcony

Private outdoor spaces are an essential luxury feature, particularly in bayside areas. Balconies, terraces and rooftop decks offer a personal oasis for enjoying morning coffee, entertaining guests or taking in breathtaking views of the sea, skyline or city.

Unique luxuries

Photo Release One Legacy Grandsuites’ Sky Oasis with a view of the Hanging Lounge Glass Lounge, the first and only in Manila Chinatown

Never-before-seen amenities play a crucial role in making real estate properties highly desirable to buyers and investors.

They elevate the living environment and lifestyle while helping these luxury residences stand out in a competitive market. Penthouse-exclusive spas, private bars and lounges and dedicated study rooms offer the ultimate luxury for relaxation and productivity without needing to leave home.

Movie theaters and entertainment rooms

Photo Release The luxurious mini theater and KTV at Cornell Parksuites offer an immersive experience, making it the perfect setting for entertainment in the comfort of your own home

An emerging trend in high-end condominiums is the addition of private theaters.

These in-building cinemas offer exclusivity and privacy, featuring luxurious seating, large projectors and state-of-the-art digital surround sound.

Designated social spaces

One of the greatest benefits of luxury living is the exclusive community that these places offer.

Beyond having a stunning home, it’s about embracing a curated lifestyle where you can connect with like-minded individuals and share a unique sense of belonging.

Lush and green spaces

Photo Release At One Legacy Grandsuites' world-class amenity floor, you'll find open green spaces such as a viewing deck, lawn, and fountain plaza

Thoughtfully designed green spaces within luxury condominiums feature walking paths, comfortable seating, quiet nooks and communal gardens, creating a calming and restorative environment amid the bustle of the city.

Game room

Photo Release The dedicated Mahjong Room at 8 Alonzo Parksuites is a unique offering, providing a specialized space for residents to enjoy the traditional game in comfort and style

As homeowners seek luxury properties with all-inclusive amenities, state-of-the-art entertainment zones raise the bar for fun and leisure.

Study room

Photo Release The Tutor’s Room at Cornell Parksuites is intentionally created with the well-being of both parents and children in mind

Luxury residences are designed for high-end homeowners who prioritize both convenience and quality of life.

A study room provides a dedicated, distraction-free space, essential for maintaining productivity and focus.

