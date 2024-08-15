Toyota gifting Carlos Yulo a Land Cruiser Prado

The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after winning the artistic gymnastics men's floor exercise final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time, gold-medal-winning gymnast Carlos Yulo will literally be going places after being gifted a Land Cruiser Prado by Toyota.

The new car is the latest prize given to the Filipino athlete after a historic double gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Toyota announced on August 15, a day after Carlos joined a homecoming parade with several of his fellow Olympians, that it would be giving him a Land Cruiser Prado.

"We hope this vehicle helps bring you to greater heights," said Toyota. "We are excited to see where your journeys can further take you."

The vehicle manufacturing company also said it was looking forward to working with Caloy on his chosen advocacy: food security, particularly for children in need.

Many Filipinos quipped getting a car was appropriate as the three-bedroom condominium Carlos was given by Megaworld comes with a parking space.

The latest model of the three-row sports utility vehicle that can seat seven passengers officially launched in the Philippines last month.

New features bring the new Prado's cost to P4.8 million, up over a million from the previous model, while some resellers price it at P7 million.

