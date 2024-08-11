LIST: Carlos Yulo's prizes after double gold wins at Paris Olympics 2024

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo poses with his gold medal during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics men's floor exercise during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Double gold gymnast Carlos Yulo has been reaping not just golds, but also rewards from the government and private organizations, as he heads home to the Philippines after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here's Philstar.com running list of the prizes for Yulo, including incentives as mandated by the law, cash prizes and perks from individuals and organizations.

Government cash incentives

As mandated by Section 8 of Republic Act 10699, each gold medals earned at the Olympic Games will be receiving P10 million. Yulo is bound to receive P20 million from PAGCOR as mandated by law.

The House of Representatives has doubled its cash prize to P6 million for Yulo's two golds at the men's floor and men's vault in the Artistic Gymnastics event.

Condo, house & lot

The Olympic gymnast will also have his choice of abode as some of the country's real estate giants said it will be giving him units and a house and lot package.

Megaworld ugraded its initial P24-million two-bedroom fully furnished McKinley condominium to a P35-million worth three-bedroom unit.

Apart from this, he will also be receiving a house and lot package in PHirst Editions Batulao project in Nasugbu, Batangas from Century Properties Group (CPG) valued at P6 million.

Free flights

Two of the country's leading carriers have also promised to take care of Yulo's travels in the Philippines and abroad.

Official carrier Philippine Airlines will be giving the champion Olympian with an upgraded 150,000 Mabuhay Miles per year for life.

Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, will be giving Yulo and the other 21 athletes who competed at the Paris Olympics this year 28 free domestic and international flights.

Business package, shopping perks

The SM Group of the Sy family, meanwhile, has pledged P1 million worth of products from SM Retail.

Local cosmetics company Ever Bilena will be giving Yulo a Direct Sales business package worth P1 million.

Unli buffet, Vivamax subscription

Food chains Pizza Hut and Dairy Queen will be giving Yulo a lifetime of free pizza (by Pizza Hut) and ice cream (by Dairy Queen) as a reward.

Popular buffet Vikings pledged a lifetime free buffet for Yulo.

Among the surprising pledges comes from streaming platform Vivamax, which said it would give Yulo a lifetime access to its content.

RELATED: Carlos Yulo's coach to get P10 million from PAGCOR