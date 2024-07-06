Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado break ground for new home

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado are seeing their future family home come together by breaking ground on the lot where it will be erected.

Jennylyn shared photos of her and Dennis with hard hats and spades within the interior of a fenced area.

"Family HO-me soon!," the actress simply wrote in the caption.

Among those who sent their well wishes were Karen Davila, Kelvin Miranda, Sheena Halili and DJ Chacha.

The new structure will be the couple's third residence after a rest house they have in Tanay, Rizal, and a property in Las Vegas, United States.

Dennis recently made headlines after his TikTok account was allegedly hacked following a reply regarding Jennylyn's absence from GMA Network's latest station ID. Many social media users speculated that it could mean that Jennylyn is transferring to ABS-CBN.

The couple's manager, Becky Aguila, however, clarified that Jennylyn was unavailable on the day the station ID was shot and that Dennis would never speak ill of ABS-CBN and his colleagues there.

Jennylyn and Dennis tied the knot in November 2021 and have a daughter together. Both have sons from their previous relationships: Dennis with beauty queen Carlene Aguilar and Jennylyn with fellow actor Patrick Garcia.

RELATED: Dennis Trillo will not say insensitive comments vs ABS-CBN — manager