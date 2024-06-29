^

Entertainment

'Where are Carla, Jennylyn?': GMA-7 releases new station ID

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 3:31pm
'Where are Carla, Jennylyn?': GMA-7 releases new station ID
Star-studded GMA-7 Station ID 2024
GMA Pictures via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 released its new star-studded station ID on Friday, featuring some of its big-name stars and award-winning journalists. 

Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes led the pack of the station's roster of stars, followed by Michael V, Dennis Trillo, Alden Richards, Barbie Forteza and Julie Anne San Jose, who is also among the singers who sang the station ID song "Isa Sa Puso Ng Pilipino." 

On the news front, award-winning journalists Jessica Soho, Mel Tiangco, Howie Severino, Vicky Morales, Kara David, Atom Araullo, Sandra Aguinaldo, Susan Enriquez, Ivan Mayrina, Maki Pulido, Mariz Umali, Raffy Tima and Emil Sumangil were included. 

Personalities who were formerly identified with ABS-CBN were also given their solo spots, including Boy Abunda, Heart Evangelista and Bea Alonzo. Pokwang and Kim Atienza were in one frame. 

The networks' next generation of big stars, namely, Jillian Ward, Miguel Tanfelix, Bianca Umali and Kyline Alcantara, were also spotted. 

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee shared the spotlight with actresses Kylie Padilla and Andrea Torres. 

Kylie's fellow "Encantadia" co-stars Sanya Lopez, Gabbi Garcia, Mikee Quintos, Rochelle Pangilinan and Glaiza de Castro were also included. 

Many social media users commended the station IDs' look. 

There were also who were talking about the grouping of the stars in one frame, as well as those who were looking for celebrities associated with the network. Among the actors social media users were looking for were Carla Abellana, Jennylyn Mercado and Megan Young. 

Carla will premiere her drama "Widows' War" with Bea this July 1. Her ex-husband, Tom Rodriguez, was spotted in the new station ID. 

Megan's husband, Mikael Daez, was instead shot with Jasmine Curtis-Smith. 

Dennis was in a solo frame, and social media users are wondering where his wife, actress Jennylyn Mercado is, whom they think deserves a solo spot in the station ID. 

Here are what social media users have to say about GMA-7's new station ID. 

RELATED: GMA Christmas Station ID urges viewers to be each other's blessing

vuukle comment

GMA NETWORK

GMA NETWORK STATION ID

GMA-7
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
John Lloyd Cruz thanks Isabel Santos for coming to his life

John Lloyd Cruz thanks Isabel Santos for coming to his life

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz thanked girlfriend Isabel Santos for coming into his life. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'The most beautiful girl': Nadia Montenegro introduces alleged daughter with Baron Geisler

'The most beautiful girl': Nadia Montenegro introduces alleged daughter with Baron Geisler

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Nadia Montenegro opened up about her alleged daughter with actor Baron Geisler. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ara Mina denies viral laptop use during 'One More Chance: The Musical'

Ara Mina denies viral laptop use during 'One More Chance: The Musical'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ara Mina clarified that it was not her or her companion who was photographed using a laptop while the Philippine Educational...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's Showtime' kids Kulot, Argus join new 'Goin' Bulilit' cast

'It's Showtime' kids Kulot, Argus join new 'Goin' Bulilit' cast

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The popular and witty kids of "It's Showtime" Kulot, Argus, Imogen, Jaze, Enicka, Briseis and Kelsey lead the young cast who...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jed Madela poised to show his vulnerable side in birthday concert

Jed Madela poised to show his vulnerable side in birthday concert

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
For his birthday this year, Jed Madela will treat family, friends, fans and music enthusiasts to an intimate showcase that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ara Mina is in the best place in her life

Ara Mina is in the best place in her life

By MJ Marfori | 17 hours ago
Banging in her 40s, all you can say is “vavavoom” when you get a hold and sight of Ara Mina nowadays. We caught...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gloc-9&rsquo;s Sari-Sari Story takes on &lsquo;sensitive&rsquo; themes

Gloc-9’s Sari-Sari Story takes on ‘sensitive’ themes

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
“Rewarding, challenging, and mature.” This was how Gloc-9 described his recently dropped album Sari-Sari Story,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona: Women in pageantry are multi-hyphenates, not just pretty faces

Catriona: Women in pageantry are multi-hyphenates, not just pretty faces

By Bot Glorioso | 17 hours ago
Expect Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to give her full support and words of encouragement to women who wish to enter the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Itchyworms explains creative process behind 'Beer o Pag-ibig' craft beer

Itchyworms explains creative process behind 'Beer o Pag-ibig' craft beer

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino band The Itchyworms is celebrating the release of its own brand of craft beers with a music event that features...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with