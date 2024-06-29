'Where are Carla, Jennylyn?': GMA-7 releases new station ID

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 released its new star-studded station ID on Friday, featuring some of its big-name stars and award-winning journalists.

Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes led the pack of the station's roster of stars, followed by Michael V, Dennis Trillo, Alden Richards, Barbie Forteza and Julie Anne San Jose, who is also among the singers who sang the station ID song "Isa Sa Puso Ng Pilipino."

On the news front, award-winning journalists Jessica Soho, Mel Tiangco, Howie Severino, Vicky Morales, Kara David, Atom Araullo, Sandra Aguinaldo, Susan Enriquez, Ivan Mayrina, Maki Pulido, Mariz Umali, Raffy Tima and Emil Sumangil were included.

Personalities who were formerly identified with ABS-CBN were also given their solo spots, including Boy Abunda, Heart Evangelista and Bea Alonzo. Pokwang and Kim Atienza were in one frame.

The networks' next generation of big stars, namely, Jillian Ward, Miguel Tanfelix, Bianca Umali and Kyline Alcantara, were also spotted.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee shared the spotlight with actresses Kylie Padilla and Andrea Torres.

Kylie's fellow "Encantadia" co-stars Sanya Lopez, Gabbi Garcia, Mikee Quintos, Rochelle Pangilinan and Glaiza de Castro were also included.

Many social media users commended the station IDs' look.

There were also who were talking about the grouping of the stars in one frame, as well as those who were looking for celebrities associated with the network. Among the actors social media users were looking for were Carla Abellana, Jennylyn Mercado and Megan Young.

Carla will premiere her drama "Widows' War" with Bea this July 1. Her ex-husband, Tom Rodriguez, was spotted in the new station ID.

Megan's husband, Mikael Daez, was instead shot with Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

Dennis was in a solo frame, and social media users are wondering where his wife, actress Jennylyn Mercado is, whom they think deserves a solo spot in the station ID.

Here are what social media users have to say about GMA-7's new station ID.

Some are complainging about the groupings in GMA station ID. I'm pretty sure kung sino ang Important sa kanila --yun ang binigyan ng solo framing. PERO NYETA isinama nyo talaga si BONG REVILLA?

Proud kayo sa mandarambong nyong TALENT? pic.twitter.com/ts9HfG9zY8 — BaklangManicurista2.0 (@GManicurist) June 28, 2024

Sobrang daming wala sa station ID ng GMA ngayon. Wala si Jen, Carla, Iya, Drew, Megan, Max etc. bitin tuloy.



Sana ‘di na rin sinama si Boy Budots na mandaramBong wala naman ambag yun. ????



Pangako ParaSaKapuso#GMAStationID2024 — Dustin Arranza (@ArranzaDustin) June 28, 2024

The Jennylyn Mercado Carla Abellana erasure #GMAStationID — JulyDayrylle SGx2NE1xKGE???????? (@dayryllejuly) June 28, 2024

GMA NETWORK STATION ID

The billing ?

The artists ?

The styling ?

The song ?

The nostalgia ?



PS: Naiyak ako while watching. Was rooting to see some stars but the universe has its own course. Yet, aclassic reminder to be one in heart. Proud to be Kapuso.#GMAStationID2024 pic.twitter.com/9uHppssjDx — Kapuso Talks (@KapusoTalks) June 28, 2024

Maganda yung new station ID ng GMA. Classic & Elegant. Maganda yung kanta. Hindi forgettable yung lines.



Marami lang talagang kulang. Isa sa pinaka ayaw ko sa GMA now. Hirap silang pagsama-samahin mga artists nila. Iba pa rin yung dati, nakakakilabot.#GMAStationID2024 — YOJ M. (@missyoj_) June 28, 2024

We love this sm @gmanetwork , but we’re still hoping for a full cast GMA Station ID. We are entering a new era so yeah… please ???????? love youuu#IsaSaPusoNgPilipino

pic.twitter.com/WYdtcnAiw7 — Blue Ninja (@BlueNinjaPogi) June 28, 2024

