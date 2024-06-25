Summer forever: Inflatable pools for home swimming bonding

Children take a dip in an inflatable swimming pool to beat the heat in Manila on March 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are especially fond of summer outings and making the most of the sunny weather – indulging in outdoor activities and swimming whenever possible to beat the heat.

While summer is almost over, for Intex, a pioneer brand in inflatable products, summer is forever as their products online all similarly highlight how Intex pools are the perfect size for families and safe for kids.

“We’re pretty happy with the response we get from our customers as this aligns with how we work to ensure our products offer durability, ease of assembly, and a large capacity,” shared Adonis Rentoria, Brand Manager of Intex Philippines.

The brand’s inflatables are renowned for their durability and sturdy construction, ensuring they can withstand the rigors of summer fun. From its line of inflatable pools to larger frame pools, the products are designed to last, allowing one to enjoy countless hours of entertainment and family fun without worrying about any punctures or leaks.

The brand claims that its products are all produced with high-quality materials and top-notch design, promising a worry-free summer. Ban Kee Trading Inc. is the exclusive distributor of Intex products in the Philippines and the sole provider of after-sales services.

The inflatables are designed with convenience in mind, making assembly a breeze. Setting up a pool for a refreshing dip has never been easier – and can even serve as a fun pre-game activity with the kids before hitting the water.

With easy-to-follow instructions, intuitive designs that simplify the process, and accessories that offer a quick inflation process, you definitely won’t run out of energy before you get to splash around under the sun.

