Artificial Intelligence a big 2024 wedding trend – Gideon Hermosa

MANILA, Philippines — June, traditionally, has been considered a wedding month in the Philippines, with many couples preferring to tie the knot during this month or December.

Thus, for would-be couples on the lookout for the latest wedding trends, famed events stylist Gideon Hermosa has named Artificial Intelligence (AI) as among the top trends to consider.

“For weddings, since nauuso ‘yung AI, parang most of the trends nowadays are AI-designed weddings, so some or most of the designers are seeking inspiration from modern architecture, and fashion also. Tapos, mga AI designs usually – like those things na nakikita mo online na akala mo totoo, designed by AI, ‘yun ‘yung usually nag-tretrend now,” he told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview at the recent opening of Opulence Design Concept's Pop-Up Store in Greenbelt 5 in Makati City.

Opulence collaborated with Hermosa to unveil stunning floral installations based on Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) Casa's signature motifs: Carretto Siciliano, Blu Mediterraneo, Leopardo and Zebra.

For those looking for more inspirations and must-haves for their homes and special events, Opulence Design Concept, a premier destination for Italian luxury homeware brands, proudly announced the arrival of D&G Casa in the Philippines. As purveyors of luxurious living, the collection embodies the essence of Italian craftsmanship, tradition, and innovation, curated by the iconic fashion house.

Available at the pop-up store until mid-July, the D&G Casa collection is a wide array of dinnerware, bathroom textile pieces, and living accessories rooted in the rich heritage of D&G’s values, inspired by their love for "fatto a mano" or handcrafted excellence and offering a vibrant fusion of colors, motifs, and designs intrinsic to Italian culture.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring D&G Casa’s stunning audacity of design to the Philippines, which stays true to our vision of amplifying Filipinos’ ability to craft a home that perfectly reflects their passion, personality, and taste,” stated Opulence Design Concept owners Gerry and Jinky Sy.