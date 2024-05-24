New Lexus model ideal for swift, smooth rides

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese luxury vehicle manufacturer Lexus is reeling out new models including its subcompact hybrid SUV (sports utility vehicle), the LBX.

Lexus recently hosted a drive to Chele Gonzales' newest restaurant Asador Alfonso near Tagaytay, where several members of the media including Philstar.com got to experience brand new models during the journey.

"[Asador Alfonso is] a place for exposure given people will take a drive... a unique experiential place," Gonzales said, as the restaurant is roughly two hours away from Metro Manila by car.

With such a journey in mind, it helps to have a vehicle that will get to destinations not just swiftly and safely but also smoothly, as if one were gliding on the road.

Being a hybrid vehicle, the LBX powertrain with front-wheel drive features a 1.5-liter inline engine and a high-output battery. It has a maximum speed of 170 km/h — able to accelerate 0-100 km/h in 9.2 seconds — with 134 horsepower.

The vehicle's exterior is composed of a low-slung hood and fenders, aligned roof, contoured bumper, side flares that emphasize large diameter wheels, and a selection of nine premium colors including bi-tone variations with a black base.

Just some of the colors to choose from include Passionate Yellow, Red Spinel, Deep Azure, Astro Gray, and Sonic Copper, Chrome, or Quartz.

Like its sister models, the car has a Tazuna interior concept, allowing drivers more ergonomic control, as amplified by the 9.8-inch touchscreen interface positioned next to air conditiong, audio, and more tactile controls.

Driving is made easier not just through a low center of gravity but with the car automatically adjusting acceleration and deceleration depending road types and conditions and a Vehicle Braking Posture Control feature that adjusts the brake force distribution to minimize pitch changes and car lift.

The Pre-Collision System — a combined sensor unit of millimeter-wave radar and a monocular camera — is one safety that can aid in parking and avoiding road hazards.

In fact, the Pre-Collision System is so helpful with its radar's various levels that it can really detect if a motorcycle is getting too close to the vehicle, a common incident in a traffic-heavy nation like the Philippines.

Two similar features, the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist, allow the car to maintain a secure distance from the vehicle in front of it by matching its speed on the road and monitor lane markings on a forward-facing camera to automatically apply steering inputs.

