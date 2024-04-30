Aircon shopping amid heat wave: What you need to know

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the rising temperatures this summer, a director of an air conditioner brand explained the difference between non-inverter and inverter technology.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Haier Philippines Director Francis Serratto gave an analogy for people to understand the difference between the two technologies in layman’s terms.

“There are a lot of technologies in the aircon industry, but inverter technology is the basic. So, why use inverter technology? So it's like this may non-inverter, mayroong inverter. For non-inverter, imagine you're driving in a rough road, so sa rough road, you have to shift gears. Sometimes you have to speed up and slow down and that will consume you a lot of fuel.

“Unlike in an inverter, imagine you're driving a highway so you have constant speed, velocity. And that speed at constant will save you a lot of energy. You don't have to shift gears that often and that will conserve your fuel.

“So, same with inverter technology. The non-inverter, if you turn it on it, will reach a certain temperature and then once it reaches that temperature set inside the room, the compressor will turn off and then again, if tumaas nanaman ang temperature inside the room, the compressor will turn on again.

“So it's on, off, on, off and will consume a lot of energy. Unlike with inverter technology, once it reaches the desired temperature, 'yung compressor sasabihan niya na, ‘Oh slow down because I reached already the room temperature and that will conserve energy',” Serrato explained.

Haier Philippines recently announced the launch of its innovative Split Type Deluxe Inverter series, the UV Cool Connect Pro. This new air conditioner series is available in four capacities: 1.0HP, 1.5HP, 2.0HP, and 2.5HP. Designed to provide unparalleled comfort, efficiency, and health benefits, underscoring Haier's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and consumer satisfaction.

The UV Cool Connect Pro features Smart Control, allowing users to manage their air conditioners via Wi-Fi from any location, offering convenience and flexibility. It incorporates UVC Sterilization, with pre-installed UV lights in each unit to kill viruses present in the air, ensuring the output of fresh, clean, and safe air for breathing.

The series leverages DC Inverter Technology, offering up to 63% energy savings compared to non-inverter units, which are both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Additionally, the series is equipped with Self-Clean Technology, an automatic cleaning process that sterilizes the unit's interior with a 99.9% efficiency rate. It removes dirt accumulation in the indoor unit that prevents malfunctions.

The Hyper PCB feature introduces a robust and durable circuit board design that is resistant to corrosion, moisture, and insects. Moreover, the use of Eco-friendly R32 Refrigerant is claimed to utilize the latest in refrigerant technology, which is more efficient and has a lower environmental impact.

RELATED: Why designing your bathroom matters, according to a creative officer