Manny, Jinkee Pacquiao new GenSan mansion blessed

The Pacquiaos at the blessing of their new residence in General Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao had their brand new mansion in General Santos City blessed.

In a series of images and videos on her Instagram account, Jinkee gave a glimpse of the intimate house dedication ceremony attended by friends and family, including Manny's mother Dionisia.

"Thank You LORD for everything! Home Sweet Home," Jinkee wrote in the caption of one post, and said in another, "Walang hanggang pasasalamat."

The clips also showed portions of the mansion, including a spacious living room and dining area, a hall of portraits, an indoor shooting range, a flower-filled front yard, a swimming pool, and a door knob bearing Manny's initials.

Jinkee first unveiled their mansion estimated to be worth P2 billion last December 2022 when it was still under construction and has teased its appearance several times this year.

The Pacquiaos own several properties in Sarangani province, Los Angeles in the United States, and Forbes Park, though the latter was put up for sale.

The same Forbes Park residence was also featured in the popular South Korean variety show "Running Man," when Manny welcomed the series' cast last April.

