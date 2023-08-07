^

Modern Living

Jinkee Pacquiao flexes new GenSan mansion anew

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 2:27pm
Jinkee Pacquiao flexes new GenSan mansion anew
Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao in their new mansion in General Santos City.
Manny Pacquiao via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Jinkee Pacquiao flexes her new General Santos mansion with her husband Manny Pacquiao. 

In her Instagram account, Jinkee posted an aerial video of the mansion. 

"Thank you Lord for everything!" Jinkee captioned the post. 

Jinkee first posted about the new mansion last February. 

The clip showed the new property of the Pacquiaos. The glass-walled mansion looks grand from afar, complemented by a sprawling garden with a water feature and an inviting pool with the bluest of waters. A smaller pool is located nearer the mansion, with an enclosed room over it. 

Manny also posted photos of the mansion in his Instagram account. 

“Enjoying an afternoon walk with my better half @jinkeepacquiao,” Manny captioned his post. 

Jinkee unveiled their mansion last December 2022 when it was still under construction. 

