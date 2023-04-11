South Korea's 'Running Man' to feature Manny Pacquiao's home this week

MANILA, Philippines — Popular South Korean variety show "Running Man" will feature Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao's home this week.

In a report by Soompi, the former senator welcomed the cast of the popular Korean show in his home after their concert in Pasay earlier this month.

The report added that the episode will air in a Korean television on April 16.

The trailer of the upcoming episode is now on YouTube but is not available in the Philippines.

Last April 1, the first Manila fan meet of the beloved cast of "Running Man" threw all the laughs and antics on April Fools' Day.

It was an apt day for all the laughter at the Mall of Asia Arena with many memorable moments for many PH Runners to remember the cast and their favorites.

The cast sang "Loveable," with singer and fellow member Kim Jong Kook.

Ji Suk-jin made fans go agog by singing "Ikaw."

"Running Man" is a comedy variety show that features its cast competing in action-packed missions in many different places. It premiered in July 2010.

