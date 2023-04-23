LIST: Perks of living near central business districts

MANILA, Philippines — Central Business Districts (CBDs) are an integral part of highly urbanized cities.

They are like a community of business establishments, skyscrapers, ultra-modern architectural developments. Here, you can find everything that you are looking for, everything that you need — like parks and open spaces, malls and other commercial centers, theaters, hospitals and top recreational facilities.

CBDs are so complete as a community that it would really be ideal to live in one or, at least, near one. This is why residential developments such as RLC Residences’ SYNC N Tower are built near CBDs. Specifically for SYNC N Tower, which is located along the C5 Corridor in Pasig City, residents stand to benefit from Metro Manila’s most dynamic business districts — Makati, Bonifacio Global City, Ortigas and Bridgetowne — all just a few minutes away.

Makati

The Makati CBD was one of the first to rise in the metro. It traces its history to the years following World War II, having started in the 1950s with the establishment of a first-rate residential neighborhood, followed by a financial commercial center in the 1970s. Today, it is a cosmopolitan area known for being the home of famous malls and some of the country’s Top 100 companies.

Bonifacio Global City

Now the Philippines’ second largest CBD and one of the country’s most valuable developments, Bonifacio Global City began as Fort McKinley, an American military camp dating back to 1902. It is now known as a major urban development where major local and international financial institutions can be found. Countless companies in the fields of technology and telecommunications have set up their headquarters in BGC.

Ortigas

Once known as Hacienda de Mandaloyon before the land was purchased and developed by the Ortigas family, the Ortigas area gained economic importance during the 1960s with the construction of the Benpres Building and the Meralco Complex. After that, it made its mark by housing Asia’s first international finance center. Its strategic location allows this business district to be where the cities of Quezon, Pasig and Mandaluyong meet.

The Ortigas CBD now houses multiple hubs for the IT-BPO sector and is home to major malls and businesses.

Bridgetowne

The newest CBD among the four, Bridgetowne is an up-and-coming CBD that promises the best of both Quezon City and Pasig with PEZA-certified office buildings, premium condominiums and shopping centers, a five-star hotel, a school, a hospital and a transport terminal within reach in the 30.6-hectare township. It is also home to The Bridgetowne Obstacle Park, which is the largest of its kind in the world. This master-planned city is continuously developing, with many companies already setting up their headquarters in the township.

