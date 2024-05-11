A tribute to all #1Moms whose love is more than words

Toddlers and pre­­­­­schoolers describe #HowMomsLove them in time for Mother’s Day

MANILA, Philippines — Moms do everything to love and protect their children, and in difficult times, they begin to doubt themselves and ask if they're doing enough. More than that, moms also tend to wonder if their kids feel their love, even beyond words.

Just when they think they’re doing it all wrong, it helps to hear it straight from their kids: “Mom, you’ll always be #1.” They understand and feel love and protection, even without the words “I love you.”

Here, children aged 3 to 5 years old share how their moms show their love to them, even without words. Get your tissues ready, #1Moms!

“I know Mommy loves me because she shows up and cheers for me during school activities. Even when she had just given birth to my baby sister two weeks before my poem recital competition. I won because Mommy, my lucky charm, was there to support me," says five-year-old Mishka Jernielle Gomez about her mom, Jerni May.

Meanwhile, Vincent Ferrer, four years old, shares about mom Florie Vi: “My mom always kisses and hugs me! She sometimes asks me what I want to make me happy.”

Your love is more than words, #1Mom!

NIDO® 3+5+, the toddler-expert growing-up milk, celebrates all moms as #1Moms! It understands the joys and struggles of parenting toddlers and supports all moms in nurturing a healthy future for their child. And through NIDO® 3+5+’s Mother’s Day campaign, we see how love is not a word. It's an act.

With a heritage spanning over 30 years, since its launch in the 1980s, NIDO® 3+5+’s iconic jingle, You’re My No. 1, has seen various renditions, including those performed by Sharon Cuneta and Barbie Almabis. Through the years, it has consistently captured the hearts of moms—as well as dads and guardians—experiencing the ups and downs of parenting their precious toddlers.

And for this year NIDO® 3+5+ is proud to release its newest version that pulls at your heartstrings, featuring a mashup with the 1990s song, Your Love by Alamid. Sang by both mom and child, which seems like they are having a dialogue, the mix integrates the two iconic songs to capture the campaign’s message of a mom’s love being more than words. NIDO® 3+5+ reminds them that because of everything they do, they are the always #1 in their toddlers’ eyes.

Dubbed Your Love is More than Words, the song was launched in a new film featuring moms from different walks of life, showing many different acts of love. It’s a heartwarming montage of raw and unfiltered content created by moms, capturing the good, the bad, the beautiful and the ugly—the joys and struggles of motherhood, especially when you’re raising toddlers.

Watch it first on TikTok:

You can also check it out on YouTube or on Facebook. Join in the conversation and like, comment and share the video with hashtags #HowNIDOMomsLove #HowMomsLove.

With more than 50 years of being the #1Ally of Filipino moms, NIDO® 3+5+ continues to support and celebrate all moms as #1Moms. It believes that there is nothing more powerful yet more demanding than a mother’s love in preparing their child for the future. And because of this, their love is in everything they do. Love is not a word. It’s an act.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the #1Moms!

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with NIDO® 3+5+. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.

NIDO® 3+ and 5+ are not breastmilk substitutes and not suitable for infant feeding.