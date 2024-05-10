PetroGreen’s Dagohoy Solar Project begins PV panel installation

Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado (fifth from left), Dagohoy Mayor Hermie Relampagos (fourth from left) and RGEC president Francisco Delfin, Jr. (center) lead the inaugural solar array installation. They are joined by officials of NGCP and representatives of TAISEI Corporation and S.N. Aboitiz Power Group.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuchengco-led Rizal Green Energy Corporation (RGEC), through its special purpose company, Dagohoy Green Energy Corporation (DGEC), installed the inaugural solar panel array of its 27MWdc Dagohoy Solar Power Project (DSPP) in Barangays San Vicente and Sta. Cruz in Dagohoy, Bohol recently.

In a simple ceremony witnessed by key stakeholders, the first array installed consisted of 32 panels of 665 W capacity each stringed in a 21-meter-long and about five-meter-wide table mounted about one meter above the ground.

Once completed, the 22-hectare Dagohoy solar site will be covered by 1,270 solar tables consisting of 40,628 units of Trina Solar-brand panels producing 41,000 MWh of power annually.

The first unit of the 40,628 PV panels of the 27MWdc Dagohoy Solar Power Project is installed during the inaugural ceremony.

RGEC president Francisco Delfin Jr. expressed the company’s firm commitment in making DSPP the first utility-scale solar power facility in Bohol.

“Given the power supply shortage and the extreme heat we are presently experiencing, any additional power from decarbonized and renewable sources can only be timely for the country, in terms of ensuring electricity supply and mitigating climate variability. Today’s event is an effort by PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC) and its subsidiaries, as service contractors of the Department of Energy (DOE), in addressing interrelated power shortage and climate issues. This project is especially beneficial to Bohol province, which for a long time has been dependent on imported power from neighboring islands,” he said.

The inaugural PV module installation was witnessed by officials of TAISEI Corporation—RGEC’s new partner, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), S.N. Aboitiz Power (SNAP)—the off-taker of power from DSPP, representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Education (DepEd), and Bohol elected leaders and community residents.

Gov. Erico Aumentado expressed his enthusiasm for the project, underscoring its role in driving economic growth for Bohol while championing renewable energy, environmental preservation and social progress.

Aumentado remarked, “The DSPP represents our collective efforts in bolstering economic prosperity for Bohol and aligns seamlessly with the province’s Abante Bohol campaign and vision for a more resilient and sustainable future for Boholanos. We request RGEC and PetroGeen to consider investing in more RE projects in the province as they can be assured of Bohol’s positive reception to such investments.”

PGEC and RGEC also launched its We Power H.E.L.P. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program on May 9, with particular focus on teachers training program, scholarship grants, and livelihood initiatives promoting enhancement and management of rattan in DSPP’s host communities.

“We are thrilled with the developments in DSPP and the municipality of Dagohoy is proud to host this very important project,” shared Dagohoy Mayor Hermie Relampagos.

“We are positive that this project will not only boost Dagohoy’s economic status but most importantly, enhance the lives of Dagohoynons. Right now, the project construction has generated significant additional jobs for residents and led to new small-scale businesses in Dagohoy,” he added.

PGEC, the renewable energy unit of publicly listed PetroEnergy Resources Corporation, is a joint venture with Japan’s Kyuden International Corporation. RGEC is a partnership between PGEC and TAISEI Corporation of Japan.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by PetroGreen Energy Corporation. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.