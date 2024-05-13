Help fight against ocean plastic waste with Watsons' newest Naturals range

used in its exclusive brand packaging. Naturals by Watsons’ Special Edition Blue Beauty is set to launch in Watsons Stores across the Philippines by mid-May, offering a clean beauty line devoid of 20 unwanted ingredients.

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Earth Day, Watsons, the flagship health and beauty brand of AS Watson Group, launched Naturals by Watsons’ Special Edition Blue Beauty range in Hong Kong, Thailand and Taiwan markets. It also plans to expand to Malaysia, Singapore and soon in the Philippines.

Every year, 14 million tons of plastics enter our ocean, which is equivalent to the weight of over 140,000 blue whales. By 2050, the weight of plastics in the ocean is projected to surpass that of fish.

A major contributor is ocean-bound plastic, which is defined as an abandoned plastic waste located within 50km from shores where waste management is inexistent or inefficient. These impacts affect at least 700 marine species and result in the deaths of 100 million marine animals annually.

According to Malina Ngai, CEO of AS Watson, “Ocean-bound plastics have far-reaching impacts, not only on the ocean but also on our habitat. To raise awareness of ocean-bound plastic, Watsons has launched Naturals by Watsons’ Special Edition Blue Beauty range. It features bottles made of 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic, representing an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote sustainability. The new range encourages our customers to join us in protecting the ocean and marine life, inspiring them to love their skin while loving the planet.”

Naturals by Watsons’ Special Edition Blue Beauty range consists of shower gel, body lotion, shampoo and conditioner. Each product is formulated with over 94% natural origin ingredients and every bottle is crafted from 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic.

By choosing the new range, customers can actively contribute to the fight against plastic waste in our ocean while enjoying high-quality and sustainable personal care products. This range is part of Watsons’ initiatives to support AS Watson Group’s pledge to reduce the overall impact of plastics used in its exclusive brand packaging.

Naturals by Watsons’ Special Edition Blue Beauty is set to launch in Watsons Stores across the Philippines by mid-May, offering a clean beauty line devoid of 20 unwanted ingredients. Each product features a formulation enriched with certified organic algae sourced from Portugal, delivering powerful results through natural ingredients with deep hydration benefits.

By opting for the Naturals by Watsons Special Edition Blue Beauty range, customers actively contribute to the battle against plastic waste in our oceans, all while indulging in high-quality and sustainable personal care products.

Ngai reinforced, “Every decision, no matter how big or small, plays a vital role in protecting our planet. Tha’s why we’ve expanded the number of Sustainable Choices products we offer to 9,700, ranging from skin care, hair care, to personal-care products, making sustainable living more accessible. By embracing sustainable choices in our everyday lives, we empower our customers to Look Good, Do Good and Feel Great with us.”

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.