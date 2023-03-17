Inflation-proof space: When to hire a professional, when to DIY — experts

From left: Philippine School for Interior Design (PSID) Dean Pojie Pambid at Our Home's recent home styling exhibit; Actress and artist Heart Evangelista shows off the Love Marie Designs aromatherapy candles made in collaboration with RLC Residences

MANILA, Philippines — Because of inflation and the skyrocketing costs of construction materials, should you take things into your own hands, and in particular, do your home’s interiors on your own?

While you can save a lot through DIY (do-it-yourself), it does not necessarily apply when it comes to interiors, said Philippine School for Interior Design (PSID) Dean Pojie Pambid.

Despite the inflation, he still encourages hiring interior designers “because everyone wants to come home to a beautiful home.”

“Your house in an investment. Kung titirhan mo s’ya hanggang sa mamatay ka, gawin mo na nang maayos. Ngayon pa lang, for you to treat it well, is to hire the service of a professional,” he expounded.

A professional service will make you save more than doing it on your own because your budget would be maximized according to your design goals, he assured.

“A well-designed space is good for mental health because colors can calm… There are colors, textures and scents that would actually create a calming atmosphere,” he said in a Philstar.com exclusive interview.

“Tell the professional what you like, don’t like and what works and does not work, and if you reach a good understanding with your designer, then it’s really going to be a good project for renovation,” he advised.

It is not true, he said, that interior design has also gone up because of inflation because although there has been a price increase in construction materials, designers can work with different price ranges.

“Kung tumaas man ang presyo ng isang materyales, there’s always an alternative, another option,” he explained. “If you’re a good interior designer, price should not be a hindrance. It should be a challenge… Kunwari, eto lang ang pera natin, pa’no mo pagagandahin ang bahay? That’s actually very challenging for any interior designer, but it is not a hindrance. Kailangan mag-adjust.”

A mark of a good interior design is when the given space has been maximized, he said.

As far as sustainability is concerned, make sure that the design is something that you’re willing to use in your house for a long period of time, he noted.

For quality and longevity of the style, he is pushing for a contemporary theme as it will last for long.

Once interior design has been professionally put into place, that is the only time that Pambid recommends DIY work, and this, he said, does not have to be something very hard: you can change your interiors’ look drastically just by changing the curtains, throw pillows and conversation pieces like an accent chair.

“The best way to change your house’s look is just to change your furnishings’ fabric or upholstery,” he said, noting that fading or dirt that settled are tell-tale signs that you need to re-upholster or change your furniture.

“In (furniture store chain) Our Home, they let customers sit on the sofa and try the beds and other furniture – because even if it’s comfortable for one person, it might not be for another,” he said, stressing the importance of buying furniture physically more than online because it is important to test the pieces first.

For air-conditioned spaces, he recommended leather upholstery. For summer, breathable and well-ventilated fabrics like canvas are key.

Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) Residences, in a statement sent to Philstar.com, gave additional easy interior design hacks:

1. Match home decors with your wall color. When it comes to the interiors of your home, colors matter—a lot. But fret not, there’s no need to repaint your walls. What you can do is match the colors of other items inside your home such that they complement the colors of your walls. A fool-proof trick is to follow an analogous color scheme. Analogous colors are simply three colors next to each other on the color wheel. For example, if you have green walls at home, it may play to your advantage to have blue and blue-green decors. Another option is to follow a monochromatic look wherein you play with different hues of the same color, giving that modern minimalist theme.

2. Use mirrors to ‘add’ space. Never underestimate the impact of adding mirrors to your place. Mirrors reflect light and bounce images from different angles, which gives a sense of a bigger space. It’s like putting an optical illusion to work to your advantage.

Pro tip: If you’re on a budget, get small squared frame mirrors and put them together like a collage. This way, you can have an aesthetically pleasing mirror wall without breaking the bank.

3. Utilize curtains to play with light. Well-lit areas create a spacious vibe. With the accents they provide, light also makes a place a lot more interesting and maybe even more dramatic. But no need for complicated light installations, curtains also have the power to manipulate natural light whether you want to allow, soften, or block it towards your home. To allow more light to come in, a pro tip is to use sheer curtains to achieve that welcoming but softened brightness in a room.

Pro tip: It is advised to place curtains 12 inches higher from the window to emphasize the height of your walls, especially if you have high ceilings.

4. Maximize spaces in-between. Less clutter means more space. Let go of items you have not used in the last six months. And for those who can’t seem to let go just yet as they still spark joy, maximize the space under your bed. It’s easy to create a DIY organizer to store your items or simply buy one in any department store. This also applies to other open spaces available. That space under your desk can be home to stackable containers while kitchen drawers can make use of separators to organize your houseware.



Pro tip: Go for opaque organizers and refrain from choosing transparent organizers to lessen visual clutter. You can put labels on it for easy identification.

According to Pambid, after over two years being mostly in the home due to the pandemic, many people have been pushed to redecorate or restyle their homes.

“Now that the pandemic is almost over, people again are wanting to change their rooms, continue the projects they started before, so I think it’s very positive,” he said on how the interior design industry has been on rebound.

