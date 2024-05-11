Struggling as a working mom? These mamas run the office and household with grace and gratitude

MANILA, Philippines — For many working mothers, the decision to continue working isn’t solely driven by the family’s financial needs. More often than not, it's fueled by a deep passion for personal fulfillment.

Returning from maternity leave and struggling with separation anxiety, managing the schedule to attend PTA meetings, and learning to raise young adults to become future leaders—all while having a full-time job—is an immense challenge.

Three remarkable mothers—Josephine Rivera, Michelle Arce and Ivy Domingo—share their rollercoaster experiences as working moms. They open up about their vulnerable moments, their most daunting challenges as mothers, and how they manage to cope—inspiring struggling moms as well as dads to just trust and enjoy the process.

Josephine Rivera: A legacy of love and leadership

At 69, Rivera’s journey is a testament to determination, resilience and unwavering faith. She and her husband, Abe, just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year, together with their nine children: Paolo, Jonas, Andre, Isaac, Kyla, Janno, Claudia, Benjo and Albert, whose ages range from 49 to 28. Their youngest daughter, Zulaika, passed away at 15.

Even past the traditional retirement age, Rivera happily heads a branch of a prestigious life insurance company. She leads over a hundred insurance professionals in Sun Life, where she has been with for more than 42 years now.

How do you describe your typical day of balancing work/business and house tasks?

At my age now, what I have to balance are work and time for Abe. While our home is not an empty nest yet with three of our children still in their rooms, they are pretty much always out and busy. Abe, who has been retired since 2008, misses me when I get deeply engaged in my work.

The freedom of time my job allows for much of my wifely duties to get done. God led me to a career with time flexibility, rich with opportunities for excellence and growth and the chance to take part in creating brighter lives for others. God provided me with magical helpers who were competent, honest and had a heart.

Share some of your most challenging experiences as a mom. How did you cope?

When my ninth child, my youngest of three daughters, drowned in Bomod-ok Falls at Sagada. She was 15, in senior high at Assumption. The vacation was planned by my mountaineer second son with five siblings and their newly retired dad. I was in the US. My son called me to break the news weeping and with a trembling voice while my Eeka lay on a rock, lifeless, after he performed CPR. He said, “Sorry, Mama, sorry. I did everything I could but...”

Perhaps, I was initially on denial, I told my son to watch Eeka and wait to see her move because I was confident God could grant us a miracle. But after a deafening few minutes, I asked to talk to each of the children to feel how traumatized they were by the accident. It was too painful but I had to remain whole. My choice: not to get shattered into pieces. Thanks to my daughter Kyla for choosing to sing the song Borrowed Angels in the funeral mass. My heart took the posture of acceptance when she sang the refrain, “Borrowed angels, here in this life, they come along into this world to make this world bright. But they can’t stay forever, ‘cause they’re heaven sent and sometimes, heaven needs them back again.”

What's your message to mommies who are struggling with work-motherhood balance right now?

Mommies always want the best for their children. We become very exacting and pressure them to study hard and get good grades. In most instances, we fail to realize that we are actually doing it for our own self-worth. It just feels good to be affirmed by our colleagues and friends that our kids are so intelligent. But are we being life-giving?

Always remember that children learn what they live. Show them that you're achieving in your work. Bring home medals and plaques of appreciation. Take them to events where you are the star. Have them witness your leadership. You will be amazed how subtly you have molded achievers and leaders.

Michelle Garcia-Arce: The power of resilience and faith

Michell Garcia-Arce, 42, radiates women empowerment both as the president of her own company, Storytellers Management Inc., and a devoted mother of Azile, 23, and Amos, 5.

Driven by a sense of purpose and a desire to set a positive example for her children, Michelle’s decision to continue working proves her dedication as she juggles client meetings, project deadlines and household responsibilities with finesse.

How do you describe your typical day of balancing work/business and house tasks?

Balancing work, business and household tasks is indeed challenging but rewarding. My typical day starts at around 9 a.m., where I divide my time between managing client projects, overseeing our family business operations, and attending to household responsibilities.

One of my daily rituals is starting the day with a prayer, a practice I’ve instilled in my children as well. After setting my priorities for the day, which includes getting the kids to school, attending client meetings, planning marketing strategies and meeting project deadlines, I employ time management techniques to ensure productivity and efficiency.

Share some of your most challenging experiences as a mom. How did you cope?

First, balancing career and motherhood. Juggling the demands of running a business and being a present mom has been one of the most challenging aspects. I coped by prioritizing tasks, setting boundaries and seeking support from my daughter and family members.

Second, single parenting for 18 years. Raising my daughter as a single mom for 18 years presented its own set of challenges. I coped by staying resilient, leaning on my support system and focusing on creating a loving and stable environment for my daughter.

Third, navigating different parenting styles. Adjusting to different parenting styles and approaches with my husband has been a challenge. I am coping by frequent prayers and focusing on good values and looking at the brighter side.

What's your message to mommies who are struggling with work-motherhood balance right now?

To all the mommies navigating the challenging balance between work and motherhood, I understand the struggles and the overwhelming feelings that come with juggling career and family responsibilities. In these moments of chaos and uncertainty, I want to encourage you to pray.

Prayer for me is the ultimate source of comfort, guidance, and strength as you navigate the beautiful and challenging path of motherhood. Daily prayer can bless you, your family and those you pray for. It can also invite more peace into your life, help you learn more about God's plan for you, and more.

Ivy Domingo: A new mom’s perspective on passion and parenthood

A dedicated school principal of Christian School International and loving mother of two young boys, Josheb, 5, and Aziel, 2, Ivy Domingo describes her days like weather patterns, ever-changing and full of surprises—with the ebb and flow of responsibilities that only make working moms stronger than ever.

How do you describe your typical day of balancing work/business and house tasks?

It is ever-changing like the weather. Sometimes I feel it’s stormy when one of the family is sick and my husband has a work-related matter to attend to, and the list of to-do’s at work piles up along with the clothes to be washed at home.

Sometimes it feels windy. When every one of them is surrounding you and each of their needs is tossing you left and right that you end up dizzy. Sometimes it’s so cloudy that you feel so dull and heavy-hearted, but you need to contain everything to keep everyone in the family and workplace unbothered.

Share some of your most challenging experiences as a mom. How did you cope?

The first was having to return to work after my eldest my born. It felt strange to report back with a new responsibility and scope. At the same time, I was dealing with the emotional attachment with my son.

Next was the birth of my second child, who was transported to the NICU in the middle of the pandemic. This experience magnified the pain from my Cesarean section operation.

The third instance was having to juggle work responsibilities with taking care of my growing family’s requirements.

What's your message to mommies who are struggling with work-motherhood balance right now?

Moms need a break, too. The best way to take care of yourself is to find your refreshment in the Lord. Never neglect praying and reading His Word, the Bible. That is what will give us the wisdom and guide us on how we can strategize to make our day a fulfilling one.

Never decline help too especially when the people around you are offering it. God designed people to be accountable to each other. Take time to listen to Him. That’s the break that we all need. The break that can make us whole!

Psalm 32:8

”I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.”

To all our loving and resilient moms, we love you. Happy Mother’s Day!