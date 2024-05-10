#Gideonized: Gideon Hermosa shares Mandanas wedding banquet details

Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas, 80, tied the knot with 32-year-old lawyer Angelica Chua on May 8, 2024 in Batangas City, with the wedding banquet held in Batangas Provincial Capitol.

MANILA, Philippines — The wedding of Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, 80, to 32-year-old lawyer Angelica Chua on Wednesday was the talk of the town, especially among those who want to see grand weddings set in dreamy venues.

The newly married couple looked in-love as they entertained their guests who attended their church wedding held in Minor Basilica and Parish of the Immaculate Conception in Batangas City and succeeding banquet held in the Batangas provincial capitol.

Renowned events designer Gideon Hermosa posted a clip from the wedding banquet on his Instagram, describing the latest of his many high-profile weddings as an "unforgettable wedding banquet" that took just under two weeks to create.

"In a feat of creativity, we transformed the Capitol of Batangas into a remarkable venue for an unforgettable wedding banquet. In under two weeks, we took lights and shapes to creatively turn this structure into something spectacular. The stunning display of lights, colors and florals then brought the innate beauty of this revered landmark," Hermosa wrote on Instagram.

The columned edifice was adorned with flowers and decors as the space in front of it was placed with elegant tablescapes and a center point of floating pendant chandeliers.

"We brought an abundance of florals and decors that pay homage to our newlywed’s home, Batangas. A first in our books, where we once again pushed the boundaries of what we can imagine bring into reality," he added.

Celebrity wedding photograher, Nice Print Photo, posted nighttime photos of the capitol teeming with color lights as the couple and their guests enjoyed the wedding banquet.

"What an epic wedding indeed. Gov Mandanas and First Lady Angelica Chua’s beautiful reception party last night at Batangas Provincial Capitol," Nice Print wrote on its own Instagram account.

RELATED: Batangas governor Mandanas, 80, weds lawyer, 32