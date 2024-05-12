WATCH: The important role of 'Ma' to a 'Batang Matibay'

She literally puts 'ma' in 'matibay.' 'Ma' and 'tibay' are inseparable, hand-in-hand they strengthen and build up the Batang Matibay.

MANILA, Philippines — Bear Brand celebrates Mother’s Day through a campaign that reveals the true value of "Ma" or "Mama" for a child to be matibay.

The word itself begins with "ma," just fittingly so that a child’s tibay begins with her. Everyday she gives her child tibay through a glass of Bear Brand to equip him with nutrients for strength and immunity. She also gives her full love and support for her child that enables him to face the world.

The celebration of Ma in matibay spread through influencers like Alec Bang, Angelica Solis and Lorraine Pagdato as well.

Inspired by the powerful one syllable, influencers used words with "Ma" to creatively greet their matibay moms this Mother’s Day. A simple ode to say that Ma’s contribution to tibay is undeniably everywhere, and in all of us.

May everyone seek out the tibay-giving Ma in their life. Take a moment to stop and say, "Ma, ikaw ang 'ma' sa matibay."

Happy Mother’s Day, Ma!

Watch Bear Brand’s Mother’s Day video and learn why #IkawAngMaSaMatibay.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Bear Brand. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.