Level up your home's look using Viva Magenta: Interior designer tips

Philippine School for Interior Design (PSID) Dean Pojie Pambid (left). Pillows, home accents and floral arrangements are some of the ways to inject some Viva Magenta in your space (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Described by Pantone Color Institute as “powerful and empowering,” 2023’s color of the year Viva Magenta could give any space a sense of renewal and revival especially coming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pro is that it’s really attractive. It’s really graphic and something that can be a conversation starter, like this accent chair,” Philippine School for Interior Design (PSID) Dean Pojie Pambid said of Viva Magenta in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

At the Our Home lifestyle exhibit of modern contemporary furniture and accessories in SM Mega Fashion Hall last month, Pambid presented fresh home styling ideas for the living room, bedroom and dining room in great designs and prices. More design inspirations can be seen in Our Home’s stores nationwide in select SM Supermalls or via Ourhome.ph.

Whether you want to lend a powerful statement into your space or you simply like the color, Pambid has the following pieces of advice in using Viva Magenta in interiors:

Use sparingly

The color of the year, said Pambid, is usually used as an accent in interiors, depending on the color of the year.

“Magenta is actually very flashy and not a lot of people can get away with using it,” he stressed.

“As far as the cons, not a lot of people really like it because it’s too loud. But with the right combination like gray, it will really work well.”

As such, “the best application for it is to use it very sparingly. Like for instance, in this setup, we have a larger sofa and we just have one (magenta) accent chair. And then we just complement it with the right curtains, with the right pillows, and that already creates a very cohesive look,” he said.

The right shade

“Actually, ang mas magandang tone for magenta is the toned-down tone, the subdued, not bright,” Pambid noted.

“Because in interiors, you want comfort, you want a certain sense of luxury and I think, magenta, if you tone it down, it creates that effect.”

The right texture, textile

According to Pambid, Viva Magenta in leather does not go out of style. He also recommended the color in tufted fabrics, especially in sofas.

Mix it up with neutrals and/or metallics

“Aside from the color of the year, magenta, one of the important pieces that we want to highlight is the perfect color for magenta,” said Pambid.

Contemporary style, he said, is the best theme for using magenta to make it last longer in a space since the contemporary style does not get outdated for a long a time.

Different shades of gray and beige, meanwhile, should be the staple colors that could complement magenta. These are flexible colors that can be updated by just changing throw pillows and curtains to achieve an entirely different style.

“These are the styles that will never fade, it will never be dated, and the contemporary trend is here to stay as far as art is concerned,” he enthused.

Metallics, such as gold, silver and copper — matte and not shiny — also complement magenta “but not very flashy,” Pambid opined. “They complement and at the same time, create a point of interest.”

