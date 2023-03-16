^

Modern Living

Level up your home's look using Viva Magenta: Interior designer tips

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 1:35pm
Level up your home's look using Viva Magenta: Interior designer tips
Philippine School for Interior Design (PSID) Dean Pojie Pambid (left). Pillows, home accents and floral arrangements are some of the ways to inject some Viva Magenta in your space (right).
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Described by Pantone Color Institute as “powerful and empowering,” 2023’s color of the year Viva Magenta could give any space a sense of renewal and revival especially coming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pro is that it’s really attractive. It’s really graphic and something that can be a conversation starter, like this accent chair,” Philippine School for Interior Design (PSID) Dean Pojie Pambid said of Viva Magenta in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

At the Our Home lifestyle exhibit of modern contemporary furniture and accessories in SM Mega Fashion Hall last month, Pambid presented fresh home styling ideas for the living room, bedroom and dining room in great designs and prices. More design inspirations can be seen in Our Home’s stores nationwide in select SM Supermalls or via Ourhome.ph.

Whether you want to lend a powerful statement into your space or you simply like the color, Pambid has the following pieces of advice in using Viva Magenta in interiors:

Use sparingly

The color of the year, said Pambid, is usually used as an accent in interiors, depending on the color of the year.

“Magenta is actually very flashy and not a lot of people can get away with using it,” he stressed.

 “As far as the cons, not a lot of people really like it because it’s too loud. But with the right combination like gray, it will really work well.”

As such, “the best application for it is to use it very sparingly. Like for instance, in this setup, we have a larger sofa and we just have one (magenta) accent chair. And then we just complement it with the right curtains, with the right pillows, and that already creates a very cohesive look,” he said.

The right shade 

“Actually, ang mas magandang tone for magenta is the toned-down tone, the subdued, not bright,” Pambid noted.

“Because in interiors, you want comfort, you want a certain sense of luxury and I think, magenta, if you tone it down, it creates that effect.”

The right texture, textile

According to Pambid, Viva Magenta in leather does not go out of style. He also recommended the color in tufted fabrics, especially in sofas.

Mix it up with neutrals and/or metallics

“Aside from the color of the year, magenta, one of the important pieces that we want to highlight is the perfect color for magenta,” said Pambid.

Contemporary style, he said, is the best theme for using magenta to make it last longer in a space since the contemporary style does not get outdated for a long a time.

Different shades of gray and beige, meanwhile, should be the staple colors that could complement magenta. These are flexible colors that can be updated by just changing throw pillows and curtains to achieve an entirely different style.

“These are the styles that will never fade, it will never be dated, and the contemporary trend is here to stay as far as art is concerned,” he enthused. 

Metallics, such as gold, silver and copper — matte and not shiny — also complement magenta “but not very flashy,” Pambid opined. “They complement and at the same time, create a point of interest.”

RELATED: If walls could talk: Tips to organize, decorate space

COLOR OF THE YEAR

INTERIOR DESIGN

PANTONE COLOR OF THE YEAR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Why inverter products are the best and practical choices for home
1 day ago

Why inverter products are the best and practical choices for home

1 day ago
As Sharp continues its dedication to providing products that make life more convenient and enjoyable, it also continuously...
Modern Living
fbtw
Home improvement innovations take center stage in WORLDBEX
2 days ago

Home improvement innovations take center stage in WORLDBEX

2 days ago
The latest trends in home improvement will be on the spotlight as Mariwasa returns with a face-to-face setup in the 26th WORLDBEX...
Modern Living
fbtw
WATCH: Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado give tour of container rest house in Rizal
3 days ago

WATCH: Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado give tour of container rest house in Rizal

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Celebrity couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado's mountain rest house is tucked away in Tanay, Rizal with a stunning view...
Modern Living
fbtw
Catholic Women's Club celebrates it's founding
5 days ago

Catholic Women's Club celebrates it's founding

By Johnny Litton | 5 days ago
Members of the prestigious Catholic Women’s Club celebrated its 102nd founding anniversary and induction of its 2023...
Modern Living
fbtw
A new achievement for rose
12 days ago

A new achievement for rose

By Johnny Litton | 12 days ago
The well-respected and ultra-hardworking Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong was one of the recipients of the University...
Modern Living
fbtw
My plate is full-of heritage
12 days ago

My plate is full-of heritage

By Millet M. Mananquil | 12 days ago
How can a plate tell a story on your table?
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with