What is 'Homeward Technique'? Professional organizer shares practical home, workspace tips

Start decluttering and organizing the living and workspace with helpful functional items such as pullout storage units, desk organizers, and shelves.

MANILA, Philippines — Organizing can be a tedious and intimidating task that, when one thinks of starting it, can lead to procrastination, or, worse, foregoing it altogether.

It's no mean feat, especially when one tends to be a hoarder of sorts with all the knickknacks and keepsakes from friends, colleagues and travels abroad.

Fret not, said, professional organizer Issa Guico-Reyes, the woman behind the organizing and decluttering brand Neat Obsessions. It is not easy, but with the three-step Homeward Technique, it can help one start picking up storage boxes and making time for that much-needed cleaning or organizing exercise.

"Before you start organizing, ask yourself first what you envision your space to be. If it is meant to be a workstation, for example, then make it a point that everything you need to make it an efficient workstation is there. This is setting an intention. Without it, there will be no direction for the organizing project," said Guico-Reyes to Philstar.com in an email interview.

She knows what she is espousing as the woman behind Neat Obsessions, which she started as a blog that eventually grew into her own brand.

She makes it a point to consider the Filipinos' home and lifestyle in her organizing process because she thinks Filipinos are "sentimental," and many of their items are connected to a person, experience, or occasion.

Guico-Reyes shared these three easy steps in the Homeward Technique:

1. Sorting.

This exercise requires objective thinking. Guico-Reyes said that one starts sorting by putting items into general categories.

"Note that the categories should be general and not too specific, because you may end up having too many specific categories that only one or two items belong in it," she stressed.

By observing this sorting rule, it will be less difficult. Creating specific categories, she said, makes sorting inefficient.

2. Detaching.

The next step requires identifying which items one currently needs in life.

"If you have an abundance of items in one category and you realized that you only need one or two of them, then it’s time to let go of the rest," she explained.

3. Rehoming.

Once carefully sorted, one can start finding a new place, nook, or corner for the items kept.

"Keep in mind your efficiency in moving around the area as you rehome. Make your items easily accessible and have them properly labeled too," she advised.

No rush

Guico-Reyes said that organizing is set to one's time, meaning one does not necessarily have to dive into the whole decluttering mantra in one session.

"Don’t rush into the entire organizing process if you feel like you’re not ready for it yet. Commit to finishing it by taking small steps at a time. One table, one drawer, or one folder, is how you get to accomplish your goal of organizing your entire space," Guico-Reyes reminded.

She added that if one is unsure where to "rehome" these items, they can check out their favorite home organizing store or brand, such as IKEA, known for its functional and affordable items.

For instance, the Kallax shelving unit is a top seller for its adaptability. It can easily be personalized to fit a space by positioning it standing or lying down with enough room for inserts and boxes through its shelving units.

Toys, puzzles, or knicknacks can be stored inside the Trofast boxes. Those who are looking for pull-out storage unit can try Sopprot, which is perfect for storing clothes and accessories. There are also pieces that can hold important work files, making one's workspace as neat and organized as possible.

RELATED: More than Marie Kondo: Japanese ways to organize home



