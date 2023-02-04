^

Modern Living

Cheers to Woopsy and Agile

Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
February 4, 2023 | 12:00am
Cheers to Woopsy and Agile
Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental Mayor Felipe Remollo, celebrators Agile and Wopsy Zamora, and Tin Tin Remollo
STAR/ File

Well-regarded entrepreneur Wopsy Zamora and his beautiful wife Agile organized an intimate party at the posh Penthouse No. 66 of five-star hotel Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, to celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary.

Attended by their close friends from the government, diplomatic, and private sectors, as well as Wopsy’s classmates from Ateneo, the said event was an unforgettable commemoration of two people who have touched many lives and whose love is an inspiration to many.

The celebrators and their guests enjoyed the excellent cuisine, free-flowing premium pours and drinks, and fabulous live music from the Marcy David, Sr. band. The party, which was also a joint celebration of the hardworking businessman’s birthday, swung until the wee hours of the morning, befitting the couple’s tremendous energy and fun-loving spirits.

WOPSY ZAMORA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with