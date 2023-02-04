Cheers to Woopsy and Agile

Well-regarded entrepreneur Wopsy Zamora and his beautiful wife Agile organized an intimate party at the posh Penthouse No. 66 of five-star hotel Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, to celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary.

Attended by their close friends from the government, diplomatic, and private sectors, as well as Wopsy’s classmates from Ateneo, the said event was an unforgettable commemoration of two people who have touched many lives and whose love is an inspiration to many.

The celebrators and their guests enjoyed the excellent cuisine, free-flowing premium pours and drinks, and fabulous live music from the Marcy David, Sr. band. The party, which was also a joint celebration of the hardworking businessman’s birthday, swung until the wee hours of the morning, befitting the couple’s tremendous energy and fun-loving spirits.