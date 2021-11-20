A hollistic approach to beauty and wellness

DMARK Beauty Corporation and DermAsia Corporation, led by their CEO, the hardworking beautypreneur Nikki Tang, have always advocated for a holistic approach to beauty and wellness. This track record is proven through their well-attended and much-anticipated Beauty and Beyond Anti-Aging and Aesthetics Series (BBAA), a series of seminars that began in 2019.

The series is currently being held online, with a different group of dermatologists and new tie-ups with training institutions and Philippine Dermatological Society Regional and Provincial Chapters.

The series of seminars was originally conceptualized as an information campaign and special event for DMARK and DermAsia to share with dermatologists and aesthetic doctors all the latest in skincare and beauty technology. This year, the series continued as a webinar where some of the best dermatologists in the country imparted their knowledge and wisdom on two new state-of-the-art products, Heliocare Pigment Solution Fluid SPF 50 and Endocare Radiance C Ferulic Edafence Serum, and introduced new innovative skincare brands Glowbiotics MD and Iraltone, which were developed to make the world a more beautiful place, one person at a time. The event was hosted by the Asian Hospital and Medical Center Dermatology Department, with its chairman Dr. Melissa Dabao doing the opening remarks.