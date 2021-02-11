Get a fresh start this 2021 with 5 new appliances for your home

Manila, Philippines – The past year may have set us back a bit in our plans, whether in our career, with our family, or for ourselves, but now’s the perfect time to restart.

Where 2020 was a year-long halt, 2021 is a year of reclamation and recovery. It’s time to get things going, at least in our homes. And to be able to do this and fully become masters of the house once again, we need new trusty and reliable tools—our appliances.

The good news is that Robinsons Appliances is here to give us great deals up to half the price, plus a chance to win big, big prizes.

Robinsons Appliances’ Tap to Top Prizes Promo helps you start smart this year with a sale extravaganza that you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. Enjoy bundles and discounts of up to 55% until February 14.

Here’s a quick guide to get you started on your shopping:

1. Air conditioners and purifiers

While living in a tropical country makes us naturally acclimated to warmer weather, many of us do enjoy cooler siestas and even cooler nights, especially during the summer. So make sure to take advantage of Robinsons Appliances’ bundle deals on air conditioners.

You can get the Samsung AR12TYHYEWKNTC Wall-Mount AC bundled with the Samsung AX34T3020WW/TC 2-in-1 Filter Air Purifier for P50,990. When you pay straight or in cash, you can get it for a significantly lower price at P37,595.

The Samsung AR09TYHYEWKNTC Wall-Mount AC, meanwhile, is bundled with the Samsung WA75H4200SWTC Washing Machine for P31,595 via straight or cash payment.

2. Smart TVs

Nothing beats the experience of watching all your favorite films and TVs shows in full, crisp HD quality. Even better if you can take the experience into the comfort of your own home.

The Haier LE65K6600UG-LED UHD Android TV, all 65 inches of screen real estate, now retails for P35,990, from the original P55,990. It even comes with a free Luminarc Kitchen Item (until supplies last).

Meanwhile, the 55-inch LG OLED55C9PPA is now at P93,990 (from the original P142,990). and comes with a free wall bracket.

Sharp’s 60-inch 4K Android UHD TV 4T-C60BK1X, originally priced at P45,998, you can now get for the discounted price of P34,998, and comes with a free Wireless Speaker System (until supplies last).

3. Refrigerators

Every well-equipped kitchen is never without a refrigerator that’s important for keeping foods fresher and lasting longer, with the bonus of making sure all nutrients are kept intact, especially with produce.

For deals on good fridges, Robinsons Appliances has a couple in store for you.

The Samsung RT43K6251BSTC Top Mount Freezer, which is bundled with Hanabishi’s BUY1 GET1 (microwave oven and single stove), is a steal at P46,705.

Another is Electrolux’s 320L NutriFresh® Inverter fridge, also bundled with Hanabishi’s BUY1 GET1 (microwave oven and single oven), is yours at the discounted price of P40,705.

4. Cooking ranges

No proper household is complete without a stove to prepare warm meals and produce oven-fresh baked goods for the family. Thankfully, during the Robinsons Appliances’ promo, cooking ranges are also on sale.

The White Westinghouse WCM954X 90cm Gas Cooking Range is now only at P34,035 from its original price of P37,995, while the Ariston Range (A6GG1F(X) EX) is at a discounted price of P40,245, from the original P42,495.

5. Washing machines

Lightening the “load” so everyone in the family can come out regularly with their fresh set of go-to OOTDs happens more conveniently with the help of a powerful washer and dryer in the home.

Experience the TurboWash power of LG’s 10.5kg Wash/7kg Dry Front Load Washing Machine, now priced at P50,995, significantly down from the original price of P67,995.

Samsung’s 9kg Front Load Dryer, originally priced at P54,995 can now be yours at an amazing discounted price of just P40,995.

More exclusive treats, prizes!

Until February 14, catch the Tap to Top Prizes Promo! To qualify, all you have to do is use your Mastercard contactless credit card to purchase a minimum single-receipt of P3,000 at any of the participating Robinsons Appliance stores.

In addition to all these discounts, when you reach a minimum of P15,000 single-receipt purchase, you get a Rubbermaid food keeper absolutely free!

And as an exclusive treat for Robinsons Rewards Black Tier Members, reach P40,000 in single-receipt purchase and an Elux Vacuum Cleaner is guaranteed yours, absolutely free!

So what are you waiting for, visit any Robinsons Appliances near you and get tapping!

For more information, visit the website at www.robinsonsappliances.com.ph and check them out on Facebook at @robinsonsappliances and on Instagram at @robappliances.