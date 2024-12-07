Epitome of sacrifice: Julia Montes on motherhood, selflessness

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Montes is looking at motherhood differently and with more appreciation as a result of the Philippine adaptation of "Saving Grace."

Julia headlines the local take on Asia's most exported scripted format about an elementary teacher who takes in one of her students who was being abused, leading to a national manhunt.

Joining Julia in the cast of "Saving Grace" are Janice de Belen, Sam Milby, Jennica Garcia, Christian Bables, and Sharon Cuneta.

The actress sat down for an intimate discussion with select members of the media following "Saving Grace" shooting up to be the most-watched Filipino series on Prime Video after premiering last November 28.

Philstar.com asked Julia, who plays the lead character Anna, what has "Saving Grace" taught her about motherhood, a mother's love, and the lengths a mother will go for their children.

She admitted difficulty explaining in words the way mothers love as they are truly selfless, even describing them as the epitome of the word "sacrifice."

"Kung ang lalim ng dagat ay hindi masusukat, ganyan ang mother's love. Hindi mo siya made-define ng isang scenario or happy moment lang kasi they're devoting their own happiness for their kids," Julia said.

The actress even reflected on personal experiences, growing up with her deaf mother Gemma and her grandmother Flory.

"Napatanuyan lang sakin ng 'Saving Grace' na kapag kasama mo pa ang nanay mo, be thankful kasi sila ang nagdala sa'yo sa mundong 'to and the thought na inalagaan ka nila, blessed ka na 'dun," Julia ended.

