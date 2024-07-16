Willie Revillame hints at Coco Martin, Julia Montes having kids

Composite images of Willie Revillame and Coco Martin with Julia Montes

MANILA, Philippines — Television host Willie Revillame appeared to imply that celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes already have kids of their own.

Last July 14, Willie held a welcome party ahead of the debut of his new show "Wil to Win" on TV5, where a number of celebrities sent in congratulatory messages.

Among those who gave messages were Coco, Richard Gomez, John Estrada, and Aga Muhlach.

After Coco's message, Willie joked about Coco's bangs and compared the actor to his character in "Batang Quiapo" before thanking Coco.

"Coco, salamat ha... sobrang bait. To Coco, Julia, at 'yung mga anak niyo, pamilya mo, salamat Coco at noong Holy Week na magkasama tayo,” he continued. "Sana dumating ang time na maging guest mo ko sa 'Batang Quiapo,' bibigyan na lang kita ng jacket."

The couple is yet to comment on Willie's alleged revelation, though rumors have long spread that they were already parents.

Coco and Julia confirmed to the public last year they were indeed dating, but in fact were in a relationship after working on the 2012 show "Walang Hanggan."

At the time of the series, Coco was 30 years old and Julia was 17 years old.

