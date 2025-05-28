From CRIBS, with grateful hearts: CRIBS Foundation marks 50 years of hope and healing

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines — CRIBS Foundation Inc. celebrated its 50th anniversary this May with a musical program highlighting five decades of service to abandoned and abused children.

Inspired by Joe Mari Chan’s "Song of the Firefly," the event’s theme echoed the lyrics:

“There is a light like the firefly

Shining deep inside your heart

It’s the light of Love that tells you

We are never far apart.”

Founded in 1974, CRIBS began by caring for a few infants in donated cribs. Today, it is a registered residential home in Antipolo, providing shelter and care for up to 60 children at a time.

Its Receiving Home program serves abandoned or surrendered infants up to 4 years old, while the New Beginnings program supports abused girls aged 7 to 17 with healing and recovery.

The milestone event, titled “Songs of Hope, Stories of Triumph,” featured narrations of children’s personal stories alongside performances by artists Leah Navarro, the APO Hiking Society and CRIBS children.

In a special finale, singer Joe Mari Chan performed a duet of "Song of the Firefly" with a CRIBS graduate, symbolizing hope and love. The program closed with all performers singing together the final lyrics:

“Let yourself be like a firefly

Let your loving light shine through.

Wear a happy smile

And all the world will brighten up with you.”

CRIBS Foundation continues its mission to provide safe, nurturing homes for vulnerable children while honoring the generosity of its supporters and donors.