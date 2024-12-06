^

Thalia’s ‘Marimar,’ other ‘90s telenovelas, sexy Filipino films now streaming for free

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 7:01pm
Thalia and Eduardo Capetillo as Thalia and Sergio Santibanez in the original '90s Mexican telenovela 'Marimar,' which was shown several times on Philippine TV and even had two Philippine adaptations starring Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes in 2008 and Megan Young and Tom Rodriguez in 2015.
MANILA, Philippines — For those who have been wanting to watch TV classics, such as the ‘90s phenomenal telenovela, “Marimar,” they would not have to search hard on the internet to rewatch all 100+ episodes of the classic tale of unrequited love, revenge and redemption as a website has made them all free for streaming. 

Jungo Pinoy recently held a launch event in Makati City, announcing that it is offering its library of varied content, ranging from telenovelas, to artsy and sexy Filipino films, Korean dramas and all-women sports for free via its website. 

“What we want to do is essentially create a quality product that is 100% free because we know people don't want to pay. I think that's the basic thing. We know they're willing to pay for very specific things and, and if you look at like the hierarchy of needs, entertainment is not gonna be something that people are willing to pay for. It's always gonna be the basics first. So for us, we feel that it made a lot of sense to give our product for free because we feel Filipinos deserve more access to better content, not necessarily on YouTube. We feel that there should be no price tag necessarily for people to enjoy themselves and to, you know, to spend time and entertain themselves,” said JungoTV Chief Operating Officer Miguel Santos. 

On its website, “Marimar” banners its free content, with viewers given an easy-to-understand interface where all episodes are seen with a thumbnail of a specific character from the wildly popular telenovela. 

Apart from this, there is also another early 2000s telenovela that was shown in local TV. The successful pairing of William Levy and Maite Perroni created some dramas with them as leads. Among these are "Cuidado con el Angel" ("Don’t Mess With An Angel"), which was shown in 2008, and “Triunfo del Amor,” shown in 2010.

Both were aired with "Tagalized" versions in the country, and the latter "Triunfo del Amor" is among the streaming shows on Jungo Pinoy as "Tagumpay ng Pag-ibig." 

Just like “Marimar,” all its episodes can be streamed or watched any time anywhere in Filipino dub, which Santos said they did the dubbing in the Philippines with their own team. 

Korean dramas are also offered, with two options for those who love watching the original Korean audio with English subtitle or Filipino dubbing. Some of the Korean titles are “All Boys High” and 2PM’s Taecyeon drama “Touching You.” 

Santos said they will be introducing Taiwanese and European dramas soon in their free-streaming platform. 

Old Filipino sexy films are also available, but Santos said parents should be cautioned due to the mature theme of these films. Some of the sexy films are “Virgin People II,” “Nag-aapoy na Langit,” and “Akin Ka Ngayong Gabi.” 

Manny Pacquiao’s “Anak ng Kumander,” Edu Manzano’s “Magkasangga sa Batas,” and Jackie Chan’s Tagalog-dubbed “Wheels on Meals” are some of the action titles on the platform. 

Award-winning classic films, such as Fernando Poe Jr. and Julie Vega’s “Mga Mata ng Angelita,” Vilm Santos’ “Never Say Goodbye,” and Philip Salvador’s “Cain at Abel,” can also be watched on the app.

More contemporary titles that include Dingdong Dantes and Anne Curtis’ “Sid and Aya,” James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s “Never Not Love You,” and Bella Padilla and JC Santos’ “100 Tula Para Kay Stella” are also in their library. 

Apart from these, there are also a number of horror flicks and comedy films. 

The app also hosts live TV channels. HallyPop airs K-pop and some K-dramas, while Whoopi Goldberg’s All Women’s Sports Network are also available on website. 

Apart from the website, Jungo Pinoy can also be downladed as an app. The streaming site will also be launching Setanta Sports, which will soon host National Basketball Association (NBA), Australian Basketball League, Premier League, La Liga, and Professional Fighters League (PFL). 

